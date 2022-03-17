Teen, 16, charged after car seen doing doughnuts around police in Fife By Alasdair Clark March 17 2022, 8.45pm Updated: March 17 2022, 8.52pm The teen has been reported to prosecutors [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up A 16-year-old male has been reported to prosecutors after a car was seen doing doughnuts around a police car in Fife. Police Scotland say the teenager has been charged in connection with a series of alleged driving offences. It comes after a video was shared on social media showing an SUV circling around a police car in Cowdenbeath on February 22. Officers seized the vehicle after it was found nearby, and said at the time inquiries were ongoing to trace the driver. In an update, a force spokesperson said: “Thanks to the help of the public and some hard work, we have identified and traced a 16-year-old male. “He has been reported to COPFS for a variety of offences. “Fife road police would like to thank those members of the public that helped us during this investigation; in doing so they have helped make Fife a little bit safer.” Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from The Courier Fife Council worker with knuckleduster ring and knife made police stab threats Family pay tribute to ‘life and soul’ bricklayer who died after being hit by car Prison hint for Fife pensioner, 82, found guilty of abusing three girls and women after four-day trial Fife man ranted while holding a knife weeks before killing stepfather