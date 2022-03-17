Teen, 16, charged after car seen doing doughnuts around police in Fife

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Teen, 16, charged after car seen doing doughnuts around police in Fife

By Alasdair Clark
March 17 2022, 8.45pm Updated: March 17 2022, 8.52pm
crash kingsway
The teen has been reported to prosecutors

A 16-year-old male has been reported to prosecutors after a car was seen doing doughnuts around a police car in Fife.

Police Scotland say the teenager has been charged in connection with a series of alleged driving offences.

It comes after a video was shared on social media showing an SUV circling around a police car in Cowdenbeath on February 22.

Officers seized the vehicle after it was found nearby, and said at the time inquiries were ongoing to trace the driver.

In an update, a force spokesperson said: “Thanks to the help of the public and some hard work, we have identified and traced a 16-year-old male.

“He has been reported to COPFS for a variety of offences.

“Fife road police would like to thank those members of the public that helped us during this investigation; in doing so they have helped make Fife a little bit safer.”

