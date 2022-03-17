Teen, 16, charged after car seen doing doughnuts around police in Fife

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A 16-year-old male has been reported to prosecutors after a car was seen doing doughnuts around a police car in Fife.

Police Scotland say the teenager has been charged in connection with a series of alleged driving offences.

It comes after a video was shared on social media showing an SUV circling around a police car in Cowdenbeath on February 22.

Officers seized the vehicle after it was found nearby, and said at the time inquiries were ongoing to trace the driver.

In an update, a force spokesperson said: “Thanks to the help of the public and some hard work, we have identified and traced a 16-year-old male.

“He has been reported to COPFS for a variety of offences.

“Fife road police would like to thank those members of the public that helped us during this investigation; in doing so they have helped make Fife a little bit safer.”