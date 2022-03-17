Firefighters tackle electrical fire at Glenrothes shop By Alasdair Clark March 17 2022, 9.47pm Updated: March 18 2022, 6.53am Fire crews on scene in Glenrothes. (Pic: Fife Jammer Locations) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Firefighters were called to a shop in Glenrothes after an electrical fire was reported on Thursday evening. Scottish Fire and Rescue Service crews responded to the fire at a shop on South Park Roads, Glenrothes. A spokesman confirmed firefighters were at the scene for about an hour, arriving at 8.45pm. He said: “I can confirm that we were called to a fire on South Parks Road at 8.40pm last night. “The standard to appliances were sent from Glenrothes. “Crews were there for approximately one hour and a small electrical fire was extinguished. “There were no injuries.” Deliberate poisoning fears after three cats found dead in Glenrothes street Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from The Courier Man, 55, dies following early morning fire in Perth flat Firefighters put out blaze at derelict hospital building Firefighters tackle blaze at derelict hospital building Braemar Lodge Hotel: Fire chief believes ‘faulty fridge’ sparked ‘catastrophic’ blaze