Firefighters tackle electrical fire at Glenrothes shop

By Alasdair Clark
March 17 2022, 9.47pm Updated: March 18 2022, 6.53am
Fire crews on scene in Glenrothes. (Pic: Fife Jammer Locations)
Fire crews on scene in Glenrothes. (Pic: Fife Jammer Locations)

Firefighters were called to a shop in Glenrothes after an electrical fire was reported on Thursday evening.

Scottish Fire and Rescue Service crews responded to the fire at a shop on South Park Roads, Glenrothes.

A spokesman confirmed firefighters were at the scene for about an hour, arriving at 8.45pm.

He said: “I can confirm that we were called to a fire on South Parks Road at 8.40pm last night.

“The standard to appliances were sent from Glenrothes.

“Crews were there for approximately one hour and a small electrical fire was extinguished.

“There were no injuries.”

