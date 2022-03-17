Firefighters tackle electrical fire at Glenrothes shop

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Firefighters were called to a shop in Glenrothes after an electrical fire was reported on Thursday evening.

Scottish Fire and Rescue Service crews responded to the fire at a shop on South Park Roads, Glenrothes.

A spokesman confirmed firefighters were at the scene for about an hour, arriving at 8.45pm.

He said: “I can confirm that we were called to a fire on South Parks Road at 8.40pm last night.

“The standard to appliances were sent from Glenrothes.

“Crews were there for approximately one hour and a small electrical fire was extinguished.

“There were no injuries.”