Could university study help stop historic Fife mining tower from crumbling away?

The fight to save Fife’s last remaining pithead tower from crumbling away has taken a significant step forward with the appointment of a university team to survey the iconic structure.

The famous Mary Pithead winding tower, situated in Lochore Meadows Country Park, has been fenced off since June 2020 after pieces of masonry from the decaying concrete structure started to fall off.

The move sparked fears the imposing tower would be left to rot away and even lead to its demolition.

Fenced off amid safety fears

And concerns grew deeper in 2020 when a £5,000 grant application to Fife Council for a structural engineer to assess the tower’s condition was refused.

But now there is renewed hope the tower, which locals regard as a monument to Fife’s long and rich mining history and stood as a prominent landmark on the skyline for over 100 years, can be saved.

The winding tower is the first reinforced concrete structure of its kind built in Scotland and thought to be the oldest surviving tower of its kind in the UK.

Because of its historic significance it was also awarded Scheduled Monument status in 2000.

Professor Demetrios Costovos, a leading expert in concrete from Herriot-Watt University in Edinburgh, has now been appointed to survey the the Mary Pithead.

Along with a team of university students, the professor is expected to conduct detailed analysis of the tower’s current condition as well as recommendations as to how the structure can be saved from further decay.

Commenting on the collaboration, Mr Cotsovos, associate professor from the School of Energy, Geoscience, Infrastructure and Society at Heriot-Watt University, said: “I am delighted to be involved in the assessment of the Mary Pithead Frame at Lochore Meadows which will provide our students with an opportunity to carry out research on an iconic, Fife structure.

“Over the next months we intend to inspect and analyse the structure and explore ways of rehabilitating it.”

Petition

The move follows a recent Save The Mary petition presented to Fife Council which attracted almost 1,400 signatures calling on the local authority to do more to secure its survival.

It comes just months after the historic locomotive engine, which had been in place at the park for generations, was moved from the park ahead of an 18-month programme of restoration.

News of the appointment has been warmly welcomed by local councillor, Lea McLelland, one of those who has campaigned for the monument to be saved.

“This is great news for the fight to see the iconic Mary Pithead preserved for future generations,” said the councillor.

“It has been agreed with Professor Cotsovos who specializes in concrete structures and behaviour that he is happy and willing to be involved.

“The professor will run this as a full project for students and make use of the structure for students dissertations.

“This would mean that every kind of structural analyst could be conducted on the structure.

“Also discussed was the future proofing of the structure.

University study

“I have spoken Lochore Meadows Park manager, and also an officer from Fife Council Who have agreed in principle to be involved with the professor on this project.

“The Mary stands as the last monument to Fife’s mining heritage and has to be saved not only for the past generations who worked in the mining industry but also to help future generations learn about their industrial past.”

The appointment was also welcomed by Ian Laing, manager of Lochore Meadows Country Park, which attracts around 1m visitors a year and is where the tower is located.

Mr Laing said: “Fife Council Engineers have been working in partnership with the Council’s Archaeologist and Historic Environment Scotland (HES).

“A plan has been developed to manage and maintain the Mary Pithead in an appropriate manner.

“We welcome any specialist support Herriot Watt would be able to provide to support the expertise within the Council.”