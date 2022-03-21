Cupar barber takes on mammoth shift to disprove Molly-Mae’s ‘everyone has the same 24 hours’ theory

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Cupar barber takes on mammoth shift to disprove Molly-Mae’s ‘everyone has the same 24 hours’ theory

By Matteo Bell
March 21 2022, 1.28pm Updated: March 21 2022, 5.24pm
James Calderwood will cut hair for 24 hours.
James Calderwood will cut hair for 24 hours.

A Cupar barber will work a 24-hour shift in a bid to disprove celebrity theories about laziness.

James Calderwood has challenged himself to cut hair for a whole day and night after becoming frustrated at the “everyone has the same 24 hours” rhetoric.

The 31-year-old who owns Yasper Barbers on Crossgate, says he is fed up of hearing celebrities hit out at a perceived lack of work ethic.

‘Nobody wants to work’

It comes after Love Island star and Pretty Little Thing creative director Molly-Mae Hague came under fire in January for saying everyone has “the same 24 hours in a day” and insinuating that those who are less well off should work harder.

Molly-Mae Hague
Molly-Mae Hague

Many were taken aback by the statement, which was widely seen as elitist and insensitive.

Molly-Mae has since apologised for her comments.

Soon after, reality TV star Kim Kardashian was hit with similar criticism after saying “nobody wants to work”.

Burnt out

James says the comments promote a culture of constantly working which he believes is unhealthy.

He said: “There’s been a lot of celebrities saying that we all have the same 24 hours in a day and I kind of got sick of it.

Molly-Mae, Kim Kardashian, you can take your pick of who is saying it.

“I don’t think it’s fair. These people have chefs, so straight away they’re not spending any time making meals or cleaning up.”

Kim Kardashian.
Kim Kardashian.

He added: “They have drivers, they don’t need to wait for public transport.

“They have people looking after their kids.

“If you compare their 24 hours to the 24 hours a of a single mum, it’s not the same.

“You have people who are already feeling burnt out, so when they see that they feel guilty and the cycle just continues.

“I just want to show them what 24 hours of work is like.”

40 customers booked so far

So far, the barber has 40 customers booked for his marathon on April 1 – with another eight spaces available.

Each space lasts for half an hour, meaning that he will have very few breaks during the 24-hour shift.

James Calderwood.
James Calderwood.

“I’m kind of hoping someone will be late at some point,” he said.

“That way I’ll get a chance to eat something.

“The other guys who work here don’t think I’ll be able to do it.

“They think I’ll be tapping out after 12 hours.”

‘Everyone is really excited’

James is donating all money raised during the shift to the Scottish Association for Mental Health (SAMH) and Cupar Foodbank.

James aims to raise £2,500 by combining the earnings from the 48 haircuts with an online fundraiser.

The marathon will also be livestreamed, with the barber taking donations from viewers and playing music by local bands and DJs.

James said: “Everyone is really excited to see it happen.

“I’m aware I’ve not got the most gruelling job in the world, but I’m not tweeting from a mansion somewhere.

“I just want to show these celebs what 24 hours of actual work looks like.”

