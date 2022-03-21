The Green Witch: Customers travel from as far away as South Africa to mark closure of Fife shop

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
The Green Witch: Customers travel from as far away as South Africa to mark closure of Fife shop

By Neil Henderson
March 21 2022, 8.20am Updated: March 21 2022, 7.11pm
People queued to visit Chris McDonald at The Green Witch one final time.
Customers from as far away as South Africa travelled to Fife at the weekend to pay one last visit to an iconic shop as it shut its doors for the final time.

Dozens of people could be seen queueing outside The Green Witch, on High Street in Aberdour, which has closed after more than a quarter of a century of trade.

The shop, which sold items including gem stones, essential oils, candles and witchcraft jewellery, held its first-ever two-week sale to mark the occasion.

Chris McDonald, 63, who opened the shop in March 1996, says the response to the closure – due to her retirement – has been “overwhelming”.

Customers change travel plans to visit shop

She said: “We have had customers coming from all over the UK and even abroad.

“It’s been so busy I’ve had to call on former staff members who have been pulled back into service to cope with demand.

“Amazingly, we had a couple from South Africa who brought forward travel plans to the UK just so they could ensure they got to us before we closed.

Customers paying the shop a final visit.

“We also had a couple from Ireland who did the same thing, while we’ve had customers travel from all over Scotland and the north of England through the door.

“One customer was waiting for us to open up on the last day having set off at 4.30am from Whitley Bay.

“Many customers visit once or twice a year, usually when they are passing through Fife on a holiday or visiting family.

‘There’s nowhere like The Green Witch’

“There have been a few tears too, with many urging me to stay open. but the time is right to close – one day shy of 26 years since I opened.”

Barbara Collington travelled from Glasgow with a friend to make one last purchase.

She told The Courier: “There’s nowhere like The Green Witch, it’s simply the best shop there is with the most knowledgeable staff and the most diverse range of stock.

“It will be sorely missed by a great many people.”

The deluge of customers was a far cry from the early days for Chris, who admits there were a few raised eyebrows in the village when she opened a specialist witch shop.

“I’m sure a few people thought the shop would last six months and then fold but we’ve  continued to expand to become a mainstay in the community,” she said.

“The arrival of Harry Potter was the gamechanger, though, as that opened up everything I do to a much younger age group.

“Initially I did tarot reading at home but wanted to get my home back, so that’s how the shop came about.

Chris McDonald plans to spend more time with her grandchildren.

“It’s been my life ever since and we’ve become something of a haven for people.

“I was even allowed to continue trading during the pandemic as the shop was deemed as offering an essential service catering for customers’ health and wellbeing.

“But the time is right to call it a day as I have four grandchildren and another due in July, so want to spend much more time with them.”

There are now plans for the shop to be turned into a deli and cafe.

