The Green Witch: Customers travel from as far away as South Africa to mark closure of Fife shop

Customers from as far away as South Africa travelled to Fife at the weekend to pay one last visit to an iconic shop as it shut its doors for the final time.

Dozens of people could be seen queueing outside The Green Witch, on High Street in Aberdour, which has closed after more than a quarter of a century of trade.

The shop, which sold items including gem stones, essential oils, candles and witchcraft jewellery, held its first-ever two-week sale to mark the occasion.

Chris McDonald, 63, who opened the shop in March 1996, says the response to the closure – due to her retirement – has been “overwhelming”.

Customers change travel plans to visit shop

She said: “We have had customers coming from all over the UK and even abroad.

“It’s been so busy I’ve had to call on former staff members who have been pulled back into service to cope with demand.

“Amazingly, we had a couple from South Africa who brought forward travel plans to the UK just so they could ensure they got to us before we closed.

“We also had a couple from Ireland who did the same thing, while we’ve had customers travel from all over Scotland and the north of England through the door.

“One customer was waiting for us to open up on the last day having set off at 4.30am from Whitley Bay.

“Many customers visit once or twice a year, usually when they are passing through Fife on a holiday or visiting family.

‘There’s nowhere like The Green Witch’

“There have been a few tears too, with many urging me to stay open. but the time is right to close – one day shy of 26 years since I opened.”

Barbara Collington travelled from Glasgow with a friend to make one last purchase.

She told The Courier: “There’s nowhere like The Green Witch, it’s simply the best shop there is with the most knowledgeable staff and the most diverse range of stock.

“It will be sorely missed by a great many people.”

2 weeks of absolute madness followed by our last Saturday…..Normal closing 4.30 but our last ever day 5pm…actual… Posted by The Green Witch, Aberdour on Saturday, 19 March 2022

The deluge of customers was a far cry from the early days for Chris, who admits there were a few raised eyebrows in the village when she opened a specialist witch shop.

“I’m sure a few people thought the shop would last six months and then fold but we’ve continued to expand to become a mainstay in the community,” she said.

“The arrival of Harry Potter was the gamechanger, though, as that opened up everything I do to a much younger age group.

“Initially I did tarot reading at home but wanted to get my home back, so that’s how the shop came about.

“It’s been my life ever since and we’ve become something of a haven for people.

“I was even allowed to continue trading during the pandemic as the shop was deemed as offering an essential service catering for customers’ health and wellbeing.

“But the time is right to call it a day as I have four grandchildren and another due in July, so want to spend much more time with them.”

There are now plans for the shop to be turned into a deli and cafe.