Man, 49, injured in Glenrothes assault

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home News Fife

Man, 49, injured in Glenrothes assault

By Bryan Copland
March 21 2022, 7.47am Updated: March 21 2022, 8.35am
Scott Road in Glenrothes. Image: Google.
Scott Road in Glenrothes. Image: Google.

A man has been treated in hospital after an assault in Glenrothes.

The attack happened at a house on Scott Road at around 10.20pm on Thursday (March 17).

The 49-year-old victim suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to Ninewells Hospital in Dundee before being discharged.

Detective Sergeant Colin Potter of Glenrothes police station said: “Our inquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances of this incident and would urge anyone with information which could help to get in touch.

“We would be keen to speak to anyone who saw or heard any suspicious activity around the Scott Road area on Thursday evening.

“We would also be keen to speak to anyone who may have dashcam or private CCTV footage from the around the area.

“Anyone who can help is asked to call 101, quoting reference 3520 of March 17, or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”

‘It’s frightening’ : Neighbours’ horror after man seriously injured in assault on Dundee street

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier