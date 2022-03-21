Man, 49, injured in Glenrothes assault

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A man has been treated in hospital after an assault in Glenrothes.

The attack happened at a house on Scott Road at around 10.20pm on Thursday (March 17).

The 49-year-old victim suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to Ninewells Hospital in Dundee before being discharged.

Detective Sergeant Colin Potter of Glenrothes police station said: “Our inquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances of this incident and would urge anyone with information which could help to get in touch.

“We would be keen to speak to anyone who saw or heard any suspicious activity around the Scott Road area on Thursday evening.

“We would also be keen to speak to anyone who may have dashcam or private CCTV footage from the around the area.

“Anyone who can help is asked to call 101, quoting reference 3520 of March 17, or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”