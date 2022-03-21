Kings Theatre Kirkcaldy: Demolition plans for former ballroom and stage area

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Kings Theatre Kirkcaldy: Demolition plans for former ballroom and stage area

By Craig Smith, Local Democracy Reporter
March 21 2022, 3.46pm Updated: March 21 2022, 6.58pm
Kings Theatre in Kirkcaldy
The Kings Theatre in Kirkcaldy

Plans to further develop Kirkcaldy’s Kings Theatre are set to be taken forward with the demolition of a historic ballroom building.

Efforts to breathe new life into the complex of buildings which make up the old ABC Cinema, which closed in 2000, and the former YWCA on the Esplanade have continued in recent years in spite of the pandemic – and the next stage focuses on the recreation hall sandwiched in between both.

Kings Theatre Kirkcaldy Limited, which has worked tirelessly to assess the damage and begin vital repairs to protect what remains, has already transformed the former YWCA into the Kings Live Lounge, which has quickly established itself as a live music venue and community hub.

Demolition would allow client to bring more activity to space

Now an application for conservation area consent has been lodged with Fife Council to sympathetically pull down the ballroom and stage area to the rear of the building which could be subsequently be used as an open courtyard.

Warren Hawke, from consultants Stenua Limited acting on behalf of the applicants, explained: “Whilst this conservation area consent application is to demolish the dilapidated recreation hall, doing so enables the client to bring more activity into an enlarged courtyard space to the rear of No 9 Esplanade (the former YWCA building).

A general look at the site earmarked for demolition. Supplied by Strenua

“This activity programme will include hospitality and performance – which will link back to the original purpose of the recreation hall.

“Largely hidden from view from the surrounding streets, the boundary wall onto Redburn Wynd is to be retained, with propping providing restraint on the courtyard side.

“The intention is to retain the pitched slated roof depending on exploration over whether the roof can be safely retained (subject to ongoing structural engineers assessment).”

‘Dilapidated’ condition

The former ballroom is in a sorry state of repair and a report submitted along with the application confirms it is in a “dilapidated” condition.

The structure’s roof is all but gone, while all timbers are saturated and there is also said to be contaminated debris from asbestos roof tiles from the adjacent theatre space littered inside.

The current state of the former YWCA ballroom and stage area. Supplied by Strenua

Timber on the stage at the north end of the hall is also described as “rotten and unsafe” so, with substantial cost likely to be needed for repairs, experts have recommended that the structure be removed to extend the existing courtyard and enable income generating activity in the space.

The adjacent theatre building, wall and roof to structure along Redburn Wynd will also be inspected by a structural engineer prior to any works commencing on site.

