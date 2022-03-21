Old Fife hotel could finally be demolished and replaced with drive-thru bakery

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Old Fife hotel could finally be demolished and replaced with drive-thru bakery

By Craig Smith, Local Democracy Reporter
March 21 2022, 2.30pm Updated: March 22 2022, 9.04am
Former Hotel Roma building.
Former Hotel Roma building.

A former Fife hotel could finally be demolished and replaced with a drive-thru bakery, according to newly submitted plans.

Hotel Roma, which was previously known as the Fod Arms in Dunfermline, has become a magnet for anti-social behaviour since it closed in 2006 and has been badly damaged by fire and vandalism over the years.

An artist’s impression from 2020 when a Stephens drive-thru was mooted for Leven.

A number of ideas for the area have been mooted over the years but have not yet come to fruition.

But new plans for a Stephens Bakery drive-thru outlet represent the best chance in some time for the prominent Halbeath site to be brought back into use.

Jobs boost

Stephens, a family business which has been present in Fife since 1873, has already successfully developed a drive-thru branch elsewhere in Dunfermline.

It has recently opened new units in Kirkcaldy and Crossford as part of its expansion strategy.

Up to 20 new jobs will be created if the proposals are given the go ahead, and documents submitted alongside the firm’s planning application insist the development is unlikely to harm the vitality or viability of Dunfermline town centre owing to the specific function and service on offer.

‘Enhance and improve the visual appearance’

A statement from the applicants noted: “The concept of the proposed development is to enhance and improve the visual appearance of Main Street by replacement of a vacant and dilapidated former hotel to provide a high quality purpose-built commercial property.

“The property would accommodate a traditional baker’s shop, with storage area and staff welfare facilities.

“Additionally, the proposal uniquely integrates a drive-through facility, creating a further addition to the Wm Stephen (Bakers) growing outlets of these unique drive-through bakeries which serves local customers in Fife.

Stephens Bakery in Rosslyn Street, Kirkcaldy.

“The business has ambitious growth plans to expand the offer of its new shop format and drive through concept elsewhere in Fife; a strategy which has been shared with senior officials at Fife Council.

“This opportunity at Main Street, Halbeath, is one such further opportunity the business is seeking planning permission to enable it to deliver its high-quality service and products in this way to the local community around Halbeath.”

The site in question is next to the new Pittsburgh Retail Park, which already has drive-thru restaurants for Burger King and Costa Coffee, while Stephens say the number of vehicles likely to visit its branch each week will be in the region of 3,500 and will not significantly affect traffic issues in the area.

