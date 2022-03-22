Driver who ran off after crashing into two cars in Fife sparks police helicopter search

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Driver who ran off after crashing into two cars in Fife sparks police helicopter search

By Emma Duncan
March 22 2022, 8.42pm Updated: March 22 2022, 8.48pm
Police are searching for a driver who failed to stop during speed checks, and ended up crashing into two cars in Windygates.
A police helicopter search is underway for a driver of a car who failed to stop for officers and later ended up crashing into two vehicles.

Police in Fife were carrying out speed checks in Falkland on Tuesday afternoon when they tried to stop a Ford Fiesta.

Their attempts were ignored, sparking a chase to track the male driver down.

The car was then traced 10 miles away in Windygates near Leven after it had crashed into two vehicles, one of which was parked.

However the driver decided to flee once more.

And residents say they have spotted a police helicopter flying over the area as the search for him continues.

‘Efforts to trace him remain ongoing’

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 4.40pm on Tuesday, road policing officers carrying out speeding checks in the Falkland area attempted to stop a Ford Fiesta in connection with road traffic offences.

“The vehicle failed to stop and a pursuit took place.

“A short time later, the Fiesta was traced having crashed into both a car and a parked car in the Leven Road area of Windygates, but the driver had run from the area.

“Efforts to trace him remain ongoing and officers are following a positive line of enquiry.”

