Driver who ran off after crashing into two cars in Fife sparks police helicopter search

A police helicopter search is underway for a driver of a car who failed to stop for officers and later ended up crashing into two vehicles.

Police in Fife were carrying out speed checks in Falkland on Tuesday afternoon when they tried to stop a Ford Fiesta.

Their attempts were ignored, sparking a chase to track the male driver down.

The car was then traced 10 miles away in Windygates near Leven after it had crashed into two vehicles, one of which was parked.

However the driver decided to flee once more.

And residents say they have spotted a police helicopter flying over the area as the search for him continues.

‘Efforts to trace him remain ongoing’

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 4.40pm on Tuesday, road policing officers carrying out speeding checks in the Falkland area attempted to stop a Ford Fiesta in connection with road traffic offences.

“The vehicle failed to stop and a pursuit took place.

“A short time later, the Fiesta was traced having crashed into both a car and a parked car in the Leven Road area of Windygates, but the driver had run from the area.

“Efforts to trace him remain ongoing and officers are following a positive line of enquiry.”