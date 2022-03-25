St Andrews businesses urged to switch to e-bikes for deliveries

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

St Andrews businesses are being urged to cut their carbon footprint by switching to an electric bike for deliveries.

Business owners can find out how to ride an e-cargo bike as part of a Walking Wheeling Cycling Festival in the town next week.

Organisers say using pedal power for the last mile of deliveries will help lower emissions.

And three new e-cargo bikes will soon be made available to any St Andrews business or community organisation as part of a new pilot scheme.

Transition University St Andrews will launch the five-day celebration of active travel on Monday.

And the festival takes place in Church Square on Wednesday.

Cargo bike libraries

Transition University St Andrews is a link between the university and the community.

And it aims to support people as they move towards low-carbon living.

It already has an e-cargo bike, which can carry everything from children and dogs to boxes weighing up to 13 stones.

Even Santa delivered presents on one in St Andrews last year.

And it is about to buy another three for the use of locals.

Project manager Alistair Mcleod said: “We were lucky enough to be successful in a funding bid to the Crown Estate and Energy Saving Trust E-Bike Scheme.

“This has allowed us to buy these cycles at £7,500 each.

“And we want everyone in St Andrews and its surrounding villages to benefit from them.

They are so versatile and there are so many different types.” Alistair Mcleod.

“So, if you are interested we can show you how to ride them and how much the 130-kilo capacity can benefit your business by making deliveries quicker, cleaner and healthier.”

Cargo bike libraries have already been established in Edinburgh, Glasgow and Stirling.

And businesses can book them for long or short-term use for free.

Mr Mcleod added: “I’ve seen cargo bikes being used as mobile book shops, art galleries and to deliver food.

“They are so versatile and there are so many different types that they are already transforming our cities.”

St Andrews people can try e-bikes on Wednesday

Business and members of the public can try out cargo bikes from Laid Back Cycles and Electric Bikes Scotland on Wednesday.

And there will also be solo e-bikes and adaptive cycles for people with mobility issues.

They will be available in Church Square from 11am to 3pm.

Meanwhile, a full programme of next week’s events is available on the Transition University of St Andrews website.