St Andrews businesses urged to switch to e-bikes for deliveries

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home News Fife

St Andrews businesses urged to switch to e-bikes for deliveries

By Claire Warrender
March 25 2022, 5.55am
St Andrews businesses can learn to use e-bikes next week.
St Andrews businesses can learn to use e-bikes next week.

St Andrews businesses are being urged to cut their carbon footprint by switching to an electric bike for deliveries.

Business owners can find out how to ride an e-cargo bike as part of a Walking Wheeling Cycling Festival in the town next week.

Organisers say using pedal power for the last mile of deliveries will help lower emissions.

St Andrews businesses can use e-bikes like this.
St Andrews businesses can try e-bikes like this.

And three new e-cargo bikes will soon be made available to any St Andrews business or community organisation as part of a new pilot scheme.

Transition University St Andrews will launch the five-day celebration of active travel on Monday.

And the festival takes place in Church Square on Wednesday.

Cargo bike libraries

Transition University St Andrews is a link between the university and the community.

And it aims to support people as they move towards low-carbon living.

It already has an e-cargo bike, which can carry everything from children and dogs to boxes weighing up to 13 stones.

Even Santa delivered presents on one in St Andrews last year.

Santa in St Andrews
Santa in St Andrews got on his e-bike to give people a green Christmas.

And it is about to buy another three for the use of locals.

Project manager Alistair Mcleod said: “We were lucky enough to be successful in a funding bid to the Crown Estate and Energy Saving Trust E-Bike Scheme.

“This has allowed us to buy these cycles at £7,500 each.

“And we want everyone in St Andrews and its surrounding villages to benefit from them.

They are so versatile and there are so many different types.”

Alistair Mcleod.

“So, if you are interested we can show you how to ride them and how much the 130-kilo capacity can benefit your business by making deliveries quicker, cleaner and healthier.”

Cargo bike libraries have already been established in Edinburgh, Glasgow and Stirling.

And businesses can book them for long or short-term use for free.

Mr Mcleod added: “I’ve seen cargo bikes being used as mobile book shops, art galleries and to deliver food.

“They are so versatile and there are so many different types that they are already transforming our cities.”

St Andrews people can try e-bikes on Wednesday

Business and members of the public can try out cargo bikes from Laid Back Cycles and Electric Bikes Scotland on Wednesday.

And there will also be solo e-bikes and adaptive cycles for people with mobility issues.

They will be available in Church Square from 11am to 3pm.

Meanwhile, a full programme of next week’s events is available on the Transition University of St Andrews website.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]