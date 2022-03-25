Relief as driver and pedestrians escape injury after car crashes into Fife funeral directors

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Relief as driver and pedestrians escape injury after car crashes into Fife funeral directors

By Neil Henderson
March 25 2022, 10.35am
The car collided with the front of the shop.
The car collided with the front of the shop.

The owner of a Fife funeral directors says he is glad no one was injured after a car crashed into the front of his shop.

The vehicle mounted the pavement and crashed into Darren K Rankin Funeral Directors on High Street in Burntisland on Friday morning.

The collision smashed a window and caused structural damage to the front of the premises.

Mr Rankin says he was alerted to the incident by a nearby business owner.

‘There is a fair bit of damage’

He told The Courier: “I got a call at around 7.40am from a fellow business owner in the street saying that the shop had been damaged by a vehicle.

“I immediately came to the shop to find the frontage damaged and the driver still here.

“The police were also called.

Had it been later in the day it could have been different as it’s a busy street

“While there is a fair bit of damage to the property, thankfully no one was injured.

“Had it been later in the day it could have been different as it’s a busy street.”

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Officers were called to a one-vehicle crash at around 7.50am today on Burntisland High Street.

“A car collided with the front of a funeral directors’ shop.

“There was minor damage to the shop front and no injuries have been reported.”

