Relief as driver and pedestrians escape injury after car crashes into Fife funeral directors

The owner of a Fife funeral directors says he is glad no one was injured after a car crashed into the front of his shop.

The vehicle mounted the pavement and crashed into Darren K Rankin Funeral Directors on High Street in Burntisland on Friday morning.

The collision smashed a window and caused structural damage to the front of the premises.

Mr Rankin says he was alerted to the incident by a nearby business owner.

‘There is a fair bit of damage’

He told The Courier: “I got a call at around 7.40am from a fellow business owner in the street saying that the shop had been damaged by a vehicle.

“I immediately came to the shop to find the frontage damaged and the driver still here.

“The police were also called.

Had it been later in the day it could have been different as it’s a busy street

“While there is a fair bit of damage to the property, thankfully no one was injured.

“Had it been later in the day it could have been different as it’s a busy street.”

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Officers were called to a one-vehicle crash at around 7.50am today on Burntisland High Street.

“A car collided with the front of a funeral directors’ shop.

“There was minor damage to the shop front and no injuries have been reported.”