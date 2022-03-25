Firefighters spend 13 hours tackling farm building fire in Fife village By Emma Duncan and James Simpson March 25 2022, 7.49pm Updated: March 26 2022, 10.03am A farm building has caught fire in Colinsburgh. Image Fife Jammer Locations [[intro]] [[title]] [[text]] [[button_text]] [[outro]] More from The Courier ‘It’s totally destroyed’: Pupils evacuated as Perth High School bus catches fire on A90 Two taken to hospital after two-car crash closes Perth street Fife residents urged to stay indoors and keep windows shut during farm fire Car flips in crash on main road through Scone