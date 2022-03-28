Watch as Fife car struck in early-morning hit-and-run

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Watch as Fife car struck in early-morning hit-and-run

By Katy Scott
March 28 2022, 2.42pm
fife crash
The car was damaged on one side following the collision.

Police are hunting for the driver of a car involved in a hit-and-run on a Fife road after footage emerged of the collision.

Officers were called to the crash between a Seat Arona and an unknown car on the A985 near High Valleyfield just after 6am on Sunday.

The owner of the Seat captured the crash on a dashcam.

It shows an oncoming vehicle swerving on to the wrong side of the road and delivering a glancing blow to the Seat.

Police later received reports of another car having been damaged nearby, and officers are investigating whether they are linked.

The Seat owner, who asked not to be identified, said: “The red car overtook around three or four cars at the same time in low visibility, while speeding close to a blind corner and then failed to stop.

“But police were given information from staff at a local hotel of a red fiat Punto that had come in with significant damage from a collision.

‘A few near misses’

“I’ve had a few near misses on that road, especially at that part.

“There were no major injuries, just a bit of a sore neck and back from the sudden movements and the seatbelt.”

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “At around 6am on Sunday, police were called to the A985 near High Valleyfield, following a report of a road crash involving a Seat Arona and an unknown car.

Police investigating crash links

“The latter did not stop at the scene and there were no injuries involved.

“Officers received a further report regarding a damaged car parked nearby later that morning.

“Inquiries into both these incidents and any potential links remain ongoing.”

