Watch as Fife car struck in early-morning hit-and-run

Police are hunting for the driver of a car involved in a hit-and-run on a Fife road after footage emerged of the collision.

Officers were called to the crash between a Seat Arona and an unknown car on the A985 near High Valleyfield just after 6am on Sunday.

The owner of the Seat captured the crash on a dashcam.

It shows an oncoming vehicle swerving on to the wrong side of the road and delivering a glancing blow to the Seat.

Police later received reports of another car having been damaged nearby, and officers are investigating whether they are linked.

The Seat owner, who asked not to be identified, said: “The red car overtook around three or four cars at the same time in low visibility, while speeding close to a blind corner and then failed to stop.

“But police were given information from staff at a local hotel of a red fiat Punto that had come in with significant damage from a collision.

‘A few near misses’

“I’ve had a few near misses on that road, especially at that part.

“There were no major injuries, just a bit of a sore neck and back from the sudden movements and the seatbelt.”

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “At around 6am on Sunday, police were called to the A985 near High Valleyfield, following a report of a road crash involving a Seat Arona and an unknown car.

Police investigating crash links

“The latter did not stop at the scene and there were no injuries involved.

“Officers received a further report regarding a damaged car parked nearby later that morning.

“Inquiries into both these incidents and any potential links remain ongoing.”