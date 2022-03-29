VIDEO: ‘Idiot’ driver criticised as furniture falls from truck on major Fife road

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
VIDEO: ‘Idiot’ driver criticised as furniture falls from truck on major Fife road

By Amie Flett and Katy Scott
March 29 2022, 6.13pm Updated: March 29 2022, 7.43pm

Video footage has captured the moment bulky furniture fell from a moving truck on to a major Fife road, landing in front of a nearby car.

The clip shows an armchair and a couch piled on the back of a vehicle travelling along Standing Stane Road.

The precariously balanced furniture, which does not appear to be strapped in, then tumbles into the road behind the vehicle and into oncoming traffic.

The person filming the video can be heard saying: “Oh, there’s the chair gone.”

The car behind the truck managed to keep enough distance to avoid being hit by the falling couches.

‘Idiocy of driving’

Councillors for the area say they have been left shocked by the footage, which is understood to have been filmed this week.

The Driver Vehicle Standards Agency (DVSA), meanwhile, has appealed for information to help trace the culprit.

Kirkcaldy East Councillor Ian Cameron said: “The Standing Stane Road has caused many deaths and injuries over the years and caution is always required on this road, which has crossroads, access roads and hidden dips.

“The idiocy of driving such an unsecured load is only matched with the danger that it poses to other road users.

fife truck couches
The couches fell off the truck on to the road behind it.

“The video should reveal the owner of the vehicle and the drivers and when they are found the full force of the law should be thrown at them — I would rip up their driving license on the spot.

“When recycling centres were limiting access, some vans would shed their load by simply opening the back doors and pushing building materials on to the street.

“Others turned dumping into a nocturnal business. Maybe this behaviour is a hangover from that mentality. It needs to stop.”

‘Lucky nobody was hurt’

Councillor Richard Watt for Kirkcaldy East said: “It’s disappointing to see this sort of carelessness.

“This is a case where doing the safe thing would have been easier, overall.

“We’re all lucky that in this case nobody was hurt and the passengers in the car behind had a sense of humour about the whole thing.

Standing Stane Road
Standing Stane Road has a high rate of accidents. (Library image).

“In future I hope we don’t see this sort of behaviour but it serves as a friendly reminder to check loads are secured before moving them.”

DVSA launch investigation

A spokesperson for the DVSA urged locals with any information on the driver to get in touch to help with its investigation.

He said: “Every driver has a responsibility to safely secure their load before setting off for a journey. Failing to do so can have devastating and fatal consequences.

“We do not tolerate this behaviour, that endangers Fife road users.

“If anyone has any information we would encourage you to get in touch so we can investigate and help keep Scottish roads safe.”

Police Scotland said the incident has not been reported to them.

