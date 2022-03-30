Could you be a Pickleball ambassador? Fife sports centres need you

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Could you be a Pickleball ambassador? Fife sports centres need you

By Claire Warrender
March 30 2022, 7.25am
Sheila Johnston enjoys Pickleball in Fife
Sheila Johnston enjoys Pickleball at the Waterstone Crook Centre in Newport.

A clarion call has been issued for Pickleball ambassadors in Fife.

Pickleball is a new racquet sport which has taken Tayside by storm and is now proving a hit in Fife.

And Fife Sports and Leisure Trust (FSLT), which runs sports centres across the region, is championing the benefits of the game.

A cross between table tennis, short tennis and badminton, Pickleball was invented in 1965 by an American family, using bits and pieces found around the house.

It proved such fun that it has become an international success.

However, it’s only now becoming known locally and the trust is looking for people to help run classes.

People in Newport were among the first in the region to try the sport when weekly sessions launched at the Waterstone Crook Leisure Centre in November.

And Pickleball is also now offered at Madras College in St Andrews.

Pickleball launching at other Fife sports centres

Growing numbers are taking part at both venues and FSLT is now expanding its programme.

It is running a taster session at Cowdenbeath Leisure Centre at 1pm on April 6, and anyone interested in becoming an ambassador can go along.

Meanwhile, it also aims to launch Pickleball elsewhere in Fife, including at Levenmouth Swimming Pool and one of its sites in Dunfermline.

Evelyn Crichton from Fife Sports and Leisure Trust said: “Pickleball is a really exhilarating game for all ages and abilities.

“One of its attractive qualities is that players can quickly become very good, which means they get the most out of the game.

“Our taster event in Cowdenbeath is to spread the popularity we have seen in north east Fife.”

Pickleball is also popular in Dundee

Dundee tennis coach David Anderson has also begun introducing the sport in Tayside.

The 29-year-old first heard of Pickleball while on a university placement in Aberdeen.

And he was tasked with finding accessible activities for the over 60s.

David Anderson of Anderson Racket Sports who is running Pickelball in the city.
Pickleball coach David Anderson. Picture Alan Richardson.

And he has already begun classes for all ages at various venues in Dundee.

Nanette Mutrie, of Pickleball Scotland, said ambassadors would help introduce the game to newcomers.

“We mostly play in doubles format and it is always fun to have a partner to play alongside,” she said.

Further information is available on the Pickleball Scotland website.

