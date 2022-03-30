100th birthday treat for Fife war widow and ‘special lady’ Cathy Drummond at Leuchars Station

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home News Fife

100th birthday treat for Fife war widow and ‘special lady’ Cathy Drummond at Leuchars Station

By Michael Alexander
March 30 2022, 6.00pm Updated: March 31 2022, 9.11am
Cathy Drummond, front left.
A Fife great grandmother who served as a radio operator with the Women’s Auxiliary Air Force (WAAF) during the Second World War was guest of honour at Leuchars Station to celebrate her 100th birthday.

Cathy Drummond, who turns 100 on April 7, was hosted in the officers’ mess on Wednesday March 30 by Lieutenant Colonel Graeme Craig, commanding officer of the Royal Scots Dragoon Guards and Head of Establishment at Leuchars Station.

The lunch trip was organised by Royal British Legion Scotland.

Chauffeur driven

The special occasion began when Cathy and her daughter Catherine Johnstone were picked up from their home in Freuchie by the commanding officer’s staff car.

They were then taken to the lunch at Leuchars where a piper played ‘Happy Birthday’ and the Army presented her with some personal gifts.

Cathy arrives at Leuchars and is greeted by Capt James McAleese (Unit Welfare Officer SCOTS DG)

Cathy, who specialised in Morse Code with aircraft from her coastal command centre in Oban during the war, has remained an active member of the veterans’ community.

She was recently mentioned in Lucy Fisher’s newly published book “Women in the War” describing the importance of the work she carried out.

The centenarian, who became a war widow aged just 22 while pregnant with an unborn child, told The Courier she “never envisaged” the day she would reach 100.

She says she is lucky to be in such good health for her age and puts it down to a life of hard work.

She also said having a very loving family, being a very sociable person and her love of travel round the world has helped keep her mind very active, along with a good sense of humour.

Cathy arrives and is greeted by (left) Capt James McAleese (Unit Welfare Officer SCOTS DG) and Peter Kerr (Legion Scotland Veterans Community Support co-ordinator for Angus, Perthshire and Fife)

However, while she said it was a “great honour” to be invited to Leuchars, she said she was surprised all the same and said: ”Why me?”.

She added: “I am just an ordinary person but being a veteran I am thrilled to bits to be visiting what was originally an RAF base being in the WAAFs myself.”

Audience with royalty

Cathy is no stranger to special occasions.

In a feature interview with The Courier in November, Cathy told how she had been invited to Clarence House in London just the week before for an audience with Prince Charles and Camilla.

The future king listened intently as she told him the remarkable story of how she was on duty as a wireless officer the night the Duke of Kent’s plane came down during the Second World War.

On August 25 1942, four months short of his 40th birthday, Prince George, who was the king’s brother, was killed when the RAF S. 25 Short Sunderland Mark III flying boat he was in crashed into a hillside near Dunbeath, Caithness, in the far north of Scotland.

Attending an event organised by the War Widows, Cathy explained how she and her friend Margaret, from Kirkcaldy, were on duty that night at a wireless station in Oban.

The Duke of Kent was being transported from Easter Ross to Iceland when disaster struck.

Cathy, who attended the Clarence House event with her daughter, said Prince Charles thanked her for sharing the story about his uncle.

Widowed at 22

However, he was also interested in Cathy’s own experience of wartime tragedy that saw her get married at the age of 21 – and become a war widow at the age of just 22 with an unborn child.

Coatbridge-born Cathy, who grew up in Bridge of Allan, had enjoyed just 10 months of marriage to John Boyd, a dashing Northern Irish RAF gunner, before his plane crashed off the coast of Italy in 1944.

It was a devastating shock for the young Scotswoman, who was forced to bow out of the war effort as the birth of her daughter drew near. Catherine, of course, also never got the chance to meet her dad.

Cathy laughed through out her visit to Leuchars Station

‘Special lady’

Peter Kerr, veterans community support coordinator for the Angus, Perthshire, Fife, Stirling and Clackmannanshire areas of Royal British Legion Scotland said: “Royal British Legion Scotland (Unforgotten Forces) would like to thank Leuchars Station officers’ mess, Lieutenant Colonel Graeme Craig, head of establishment, for the kind invitation inviting Cathy and her daughter Catherine back into a forces environment to mark the special occasion.

“A special lady, well respected, well deserved and most importantly “Happy Birthday” from one and all.”

