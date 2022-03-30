Thomas Archibald MBE obituary: Former military intelligence officer from Fife

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home News Fife

Thomas Archibald MBE obituary: Former military intelligence officer from Fife

By Chris Ferguson
March 30 2022, 11.30am Updated: March 30 2022, 11.43am
Thomas Archibald.
Thomas Archibald.

Thomas Archibald, of Crail, who was made an MBE for his work with military intelligence, has died aged 75.

In a long army career, he served in both London and Northern Ireland.

Thomas, who reached the rank of major, travelled to London in 1982 together with his mother, Elizabeth and late brother Ronald to receive his MBE at a ceremony in Buckingham Palace.

Early years

He was born in Leven where his father was a bank manager. The family lived in a flat above the branch near where the Lidl supermarket now stands.

Thomas was educated at Kirkcaldy High School where he took an interest in sport and music.

At the same time, but in a lower year, was former Prime Minister Gordon Brown, and he often spoke of being educated alongside the United Kingdom’s future leader.

Military career

Known as Raeburn to many, Thomas went on to study at Edinburgh University before embarking on his military career.

He joined the intelligence corps and served for around 20 years.

After he left the military, Thomas returned to Scotland and began work for Scottish Widows in Edinburgh where he remained for many years.

Financial sector

He later became self employed within the financial services sector and was responsible for undertaking corporate rescues across the United Kingdom.

In 2000 he met his future husband, John, and the couple married four years later.

John, originally of Dalgety Bay, had a career in nursing, first at the old Edinburgh Royal Infirmary before working as an agency nurse across Edinburgh and Fife.

Thomas Archibald, his mother Elizabeth and brother Ronald at Buckingham Palace.

There was a sizeable military presence at Thomas’s funeral at Crail Parish Church on Monday, March 21.

John said: “Former comrades from the intelligence corps walked behind the hearse from our house to the church.”

You can read the family’s announcement here.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]