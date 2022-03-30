Thomas Archibald MBE obituary: Former military intelligence officer from Fife

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Thomas Archibald, of Crail, who was made an MBE for his work with military intelligence, has died aged 75.

In a long army career, he served in both London and Northern Ireland.

Thomas, who reached the rank of major, travelled to London in 1982 together with his mother, Elizabeth and late brother Ronald to receive his MBE at a ceremony in Buckingham Palace.

Early years

He was born in Leven where his father was a bank manager. The family lived in a flat above the branch near where the Lidl supermarket now stands.

Thomas was educated at Kirkcaldy High School where he took an interest in sport and music.

At the same time, but in a lower year, was former Prime Minister Gordon Brown, and he often spoke of being educated alongside the United Kingdom’s future leader.

Military career

Known as Raeburn to many, Thomas went on to study at Edinburgh University before embarking on his military career.

He joined the intelligence corps and served for around 20 years.

After he left the military, Thomas returned to Scotland and began work for Scottish Widows in Edinburgh where he remained for many years.

Financial sector

He later became self employed within the financial services sector and was responsible for undertaking corporate rescues across the United Kingdom.

In 2000 he met his future husband, John, and the couple married four years later.

John, originally of Dalgety Bay, had a career in nursing, first at the old Edinburgh Royal Infirmary before working as an agency nurse across Edinburgh and Fife.

There was a sizeable military presence at Thomas’s funeral at Crail Parish Church on Monday, March 21.

John said: “Former comrades from the intelligence corps walked behind the hearse from our house to the church.”

You can read the family’s announcement here.