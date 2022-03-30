‘Amazing’ benefit concert for injured trombonist and school teacher Frank Rossiter raises £5,000

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A benefit gig, which was organised to help a Fife schoolteacher and musician who suffered a life changing accident, raised £5000.

For Frank, which was held at the Blyth Hall, Newport, to support trombonist and Bell Baxter High School physics teacher Frank Rossiter, was an “amazing night” which Frank and his family enjoyed and appreciated enormously.

Frank recently told The Courier how a “random” accident last September led to him spending five months in the national spinal unit in Glasgow.

Practicing his trombone at home, he turned to pick it up, tripped and hit his neck on the counter as he fell.

He bruised the C3, 4 and 5 cervical vertebrae in his neck, which has left him unable to use his hands and with limited movement in his arms.

Now back home, but requiring significant adaptations to his house, fellow musicians rallied to help Frank’s family with volunteer support and their musical services for the benefit concert which was held on March 24.

Night of ‘brotherhood and joy’

Frank’s sister Sam told The Courier the gig proved to be a night of “brotherhood, love and joy of old friends, sharing music and being together”.

“The atmosphere was one of family, happy to be out and together again,” she said.

“The respect and love the bands had for Frankie permeated the music and lent a beautiful intimate feel to the whole night.

“Lighting and sound by Patrick Dalgety and Kenny Irons aided the feel of closeness, while the bands themselves’ sheer pleasure at playing live for Frank and seeing him again was evident.

“Family and friends were keen to support the gig which was sold out and generous donations, along with ticket sales and very busy raffle meant the event made £5,000.

“Donations are still coming in.

“Tayport Instrumental Band recently gave £100 to add to the total.”

Auction of memorabilia

Sam added that the Simple Minds ticket auction made another £100 and Danny Wilson’s Gary Clark, Kit Clark and Ged Grimes are holding an auction of memorabilia on their website to raise more funds to help Frank.

“It was an amazing night,” Sam added.

“One which Frank and family enjoyed and appreciated enormously, a bright happening to light the way forward into future healing.

“The family and Frank would like to say a heartfelt thank you to everyone that supported the gig, donated so generously and made the event such a resounding success.”

Donations can still be made to the just giving page https://gofund.me/f0844be8