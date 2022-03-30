‘Amazing’ benefit concert for injured trombonist and school teacher Frank Rossiter raises £5,000

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home News Fife

‘Amazing’ benefit concert for injured trombonist and school teacher Frank Rossiter raises £5,000

By Michael Alexander
March 30 2022, 6.00pm Updated: March 31 2022, 9.01am
Scene from For Frank benefit concert
Scene from For Frank benefit concert

A benefit gig, which was organised to help a Fife schoolteacher and musician who suffered a life changing accident, raised £5000.

For Frank, which was held at the Blyth Hall, Newport, to support trombonist and Bell Baxter High School physics teacher Frank Rossiter, was an “amazing night” which Frank and his family enjoyed and appreciated enormously.

Frank recently told The Courier how a “random” accident last September led to him spending five months in the national spinal unit in Glasgow.

Practicing his trombone at home, he turned to pick it up, tripped and hit his neck on the counter as he fell.

He bruised the C3, 4 and 5 cervical vertebrae in his neck, which has left him unable to use his hands and with limited movement in his arms.

Frank Rossiter

Now back home, but requiring significant adaptations to his house, fellow musicians rallied to help Frank’s family with volunteer support and their musical services for the benefit concert which was held on March 24.

Night of ‘brotherhood and joy’

Frank’s sister Sam told The Courier the gig proved to be a night of “brotherhood, love and joy of old friends, sharing music and being together”.

“The atmosphere was one of family, happy to be out and together again,” she said.

“The respect and love the bands had for Frankie permeated the music and lent a beautiful intimate feel to the whole night.

“Lighting and sound by Patrick Dalgety and Kenny Irons aided the feel of closeness, while the bands themselves’ sheer pleasure at playing live for Frank and seeing him again was evident.

“Family and friends were keen to support the gig which was sold out and generous donations, along with ticket sales and very busy  raffle meant the event made £5,000.

Scene from For Frank benefit concert

“Donations are still coming in.

“Tayport Instrumental Band recently gave £100 to add to the total.”

Auction of memorabilia

Sam added that the Simple Minds ticket auction made another £100 and Danny Wilson’s Gary Clark, Kit Clark and Ged Grimes are holding an auction of memorabilia on their website  to raise more funds to help Frank.

“It was an amazing night,” Sam added.

“One which Frank and family enjoyed and appreciated enormously, a bright happening to light the way forward into  future healing.

“The family and Frank would like to say a heartfelt thank you to everyone that supported the gig, donated so generously and  made the event such a resounding success.”

Donations can still be made to the just giving page https://gofund.me/f0844be8

Benefit concert for Bell Baxter High School teacher and musician who sustained life changing injuries

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]