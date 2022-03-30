Urgent appeal for beds and blankets as Fife anti-poverty project expands

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Urgent appeal for beds and blankets as Fife anti-poverty project expands

By Claire Warrender
March 30 2022, 5.55pm Updated: March 30 2022, 6.01pm
The initiative was launched at the Cottage Family Centre in Kirkcaldy
The project launched in January.

Fife’s Cottage Family Centre has issued an urgent appeal for blankets, duvets, beds and carpeting to help families struggling with the cost of living.

Charities and foodbanks face a deluge of requests for help as heat and food costs soar.

And many parents are reluctant to turn up their heating to cut costs.

As a result, the Cottage is recording a huge increase in requests from families for warm bedding and clothes for their children.

And, with fuel prices expected to rise further in October, the Cottage is extending its Big House Project, which provides people with essential household goods.

The new Houses Are Homes initiative aims to ensure family homes are properly insulated and decorated.

Plea to help raise living standards

In January, the Kirkcaldy-based charity joined forces with online giant Amazon to deliver thousands of unwanted goods from its warehouse to local households.

And five more firms – Scotmid, Fishers Laundry, Bell Group Kirkcaldy, RGM Heating Ltd and the Purvis Group – have now joined them.

Volunteers include painters, decorators, joiners and electricians.

And Greener Kirkcaldy’s Cosy Kingdom is offering energy advice.

Cottage Centre manager Pauline Buchan said: “Only by working together across all sectors will we be able to protect households and raise their living standards.”

Pauline Buchan and Gordon Brown at the Cottage Family Centre in Kirkcaldy.

Former Prime Minister Gordon Brown is patron of the Cottage.

He said: “Fife is experiencing what is happening to the rest of the country.

“Never has local hardship been as great and pressing.

“And the need for help is urgent as the requests for support grow.

“Too many families are already unable to make ends meet.”

Mr Brown said companies had been very generous, despite being under real pressure themselves.

8,000 families helped so far

The Big House Project launched with the help of John Boumphrey of Amazon UK.

It means The Cottage Family Centre has a warehouse stocked with essential items to support families experiencing hardship.

And it is working with more than 60 charities across Fife, as well as 150 schools, health centres and social work teams to distribute the goods.

As a result, £1 million of items have already been delivered to 8,000 families.

But there is still a need for blankets, duvets, pillows, sheets and beds.

Gordon Brown, centre, talks to John Boumphrey of Amazon UK and Pauline Buchan of the Cottage Family Centre in Kirkcaldy.

Scotmid kicked off its support with a £10,000 donation.

And it is also offering toiletries and household cleaning products.

Meanwhile, Fishers Laundry and Amazon supplied bedding.

And Purvis has offered its 6,000 square feet Lochgelly warehouse rent free to store the goods.

Bell Group is helping pilot a project to help parents learn painting and decorating skills.

The Cottage Family Centre already offers family support and groups for children and carers.

And it also employs its own mental health counsellors to help some of Fife’s most vulnerable children and young people.

