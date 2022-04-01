Dramatic return to Leslie Town Hall for group more than 100 years since first performance

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

An amateur dramatics group in Leslie is set to return to its first home more than 100 years since they first performed there.

The town hall, located on the high street, has lain empty for several years after previous sales fell through.

Now, Leslie Amateur Dramatics has announced plans to return to the stage in the venue that first hosted the group more than a century ago.

The group made the winning bid on the hall, which was on the market for offers over £50,000 after Fife Council put it up for sale.

Hall could be made available for community use

As well as using the space for rehearsals and performances, the project, led by chairperson Mark White, also wants to make it available for community use.

He said: “When I was told that Fife Council was looking to dispose of Leslie Town Hall as surplus to requirements, I saw an opportunity for Leslie Amateur Dramatic Club (LADC) and the local community.

“Encouraged by fellow club members I made an offer for the building, which has been accepted by the council, subject to a period of public consultation.”

The group will refurbish the ageing hall, which was recently daubed with racist graffiti, and Mark says it has already attracted interest from a number of local youth and adult music groups who have been struggling to find rehearsal space.

He added: “As we will be installing full theatre lighting and sound systems, we are examining the options for providing training for young people.”

Founding members of the acting club, the oldest continuing performing set in Scotland, first performed at Leslie Town Hall in 1905.

More recent performances include a series of three one-act plays in 2019 which included Sir Arthur Conan Doyle’s Waterloo.

Those looking to get involved can visit the projects website or email them directly.