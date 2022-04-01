Dramatic return to Leslie Town Hall for group more than 100 years since first performance

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home News Fife

Dramatic return to Leslie Town Hall for group more than 100 years since first performance

By Alasdair Clark
April 1 2022, 4.26pm
Leslie Town Hall
Group members Mark White, Diane White, Martin Butler and Neil McCallum cant wait to get started (Pic: Steve Brown/DCT Media)

An amateur dramatics group in Leslie is set to return to its first home more than 100 years since they first performed there.

The town hall, located on the high street, has lain empty for several years after previous sales fell through.

Now, Leslie Amateur Dramatics has announced plans to return to the stage in the venue that first hosted the group more than a century ago.

The group made the winning bid on the hall, which was on the market for offers over £50,000 after Fife Council put it up for sale.

Hall could be made available for community use

As well as using the space for rehearsals and performances, the project, led by chairperson Mark White, also wants to make it available for community use.

He said: “When I was told that Fife Council was looking to dispose of Leslie Town Hall as surplus to requirements, I saw an opportunity for Leslie Amateur Dramatic Club (LADC) and the local community.

“Encouraged by fellow club members I made an offer for the building, which has been accepted by the council, subject to a period of public consultation.”

The group will refurbish the ageing hall, which was recently daubed with racist graffiti, and Mark says it has already attracted interest from a number of local youth and adult music groups who have been struggling to find rehearsal space.

Leslie Town Hall Graffiti
The town hall was recently daubed with racist graffiti

He added: “As we will be installing full theatre lighting and sound systems, we are examining the options for providing training for young people.”

Founding members of the acting club, the oldest continuing performing set in Scotland, first performed at Leslie Town Hall in 1905.

More recent performances include a series of three one-act plays in 2019 which included Sir Arthur Conan Doyle’s Waterloo.

Those looking to get involved can visit the projects website or email them directly.

Leslie Gala to make triumphant return after 8-year break

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier