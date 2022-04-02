Former Hibs star Stuart Lovell gets Fifers on to the pitch in free coaching programme

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Former Hibernian FC player Stuart Lovell is helping Fifers to get active on the pitch as part of a new council-run initiative.

The footballer is coaching sessions in Glenrothes as part of the Street Soccer Scotland programme.

Organised by Fife Council’s justice social work team, the programme was brought to the Kingdom in a bid to provide a healthy way for people to spend time and achieve qualifications.

Already five weeks into the 12-week initiative, 10 men and two women have been taking part in the mixed-gender sessions, which can be delivered for various age groups.

Led by Andy Hook from Street Soccer Scotland, the coaching is aimed at people from disadvantaged groups.

Those who are taking part also receive coaching by Australian international Stuart Lovell, who played for Reading, Hibs, Livingston and Queen of the South before ending his professional career in 2006.

Ryan McCallum, team manager at Fife’s justice social work team, told The Courier that those currently taking part would gain qualifications and be able to run tournaments in their community.

“The introduction of Street Soccer Scotland into Fife was borne out of an idea to create a football programme/drop in that would help improve individuals’ fitness, mental health, constructive use of time, whilst also helping them to achieve qualifications,” he says.

Funding for the programme was secured, while Ryan also thanked the Lomond Centre and Glenrothes Strollers for their “pivotal” support in getting the idea off the ground.

“The programme is providing participants with something to do.

“[They] do not need to be the next Lionel Messi as the sessions are fun and about learning new skills.”

Ryan also praised the programme for helping people to form positive relationships, something he says is important as we emerge from the coronavirus pandemic,

He adds: “Those attending the current programme will gain SCQF qualifications that will allow them to plan and run tournaments and coaching sessions.”

Anyone keen to get involved or refer someone to a session is asked to email Andy Hook.