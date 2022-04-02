Former Hibs star Stuart Lovell gets Fifers on to the pitch in free coaching programme

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
News Fife

Former Hibs star Stuart Lovell gets Fifers on to the pitch in free coaching programme

By Alasdair Clark
April 2 2022, 12.17pm Updated: April 2 2022, 12.21pm
Stuart Lovell Fife
The former pro football Stuart Lovell is helping to lead the programme

Former Hibernian FC player Stuart Lovell is helping Fifers to get active on the pitch as part of a new council-run initiative.

The footballer is coaching sessions in Glenrothes as part of the Street Soccer Scotland programme.

Organised by Fife Council’s justice social work team, the programme was brought to the Kingdom in a bid to provide a healthy way for people to spend time and achieve qualifications.

Already five weeks into the 12-week initiative, 10 men and two women have been taking part in the mixed-gender sessions, which can be delivered for various age groups.

12 people have already taken part

Led by Andy Hook from Street Soccer Scotland, the coaching is aimed at people from disadvantaged groups.

Those who are taking part also receive coaching by Australian international Stuart Lovell, who played for Reading, Hibs, Livingston and Queen of the South before ending his professional career in 2006.

Ryan McCallum, team manager at Fife’s justice social work team, told The Courier that those currently taking part would gain qualifications and be able to run tournaments in their community.

Former pro helps Fifers get fit

“The introduction of Street Soccer Scotland into Fife was borne out of an idea to create a football programme/drop in that would help improve individuals’ fitness, mental health, constructive use of time, whilst also helping them to achieve qualifications,” he says.

Funding for the programme was secured, while Ryan also thanked the Lomond Centre and Glenrothes Strollers for their “pivotal” support in getting the idea off the ground.

“The programme is providing participants with something to do.

“[They] do not need to be the next Lionel Messi as the sessions are fun and about learning new skills.”

Everyone who takes part will receive a qualification

Ryan also praised the programme for helping people to form positive relationships, something he says is important as we emerge from the coronavirus pandemic,

He adds: “Those attending the current programme will gain SCQF qualifications that will allow them to plan and run tournaments and coaching sessions.”

Anyone keen to get involved or refer someone to a session is asked to email Andy Hook.

