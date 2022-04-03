Major search operation around Fife water called off due to false alarm

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A major search operation for a person in the water off the Fife coast was called off after after it was deemed to be a false alarm.

The Coastguard sent a helicopter from Prestwick to help search the area around Methil and Buckhaven at 8.45pm on Saturday but the operation was eventually called off around 11pm.

Flight tracking data shows the aircraft hovering around the shoreline before returning to its west coast base.

Two lifeboats from Kinghorn also reportedly attended the bogus search.

A spokesperson for the maritime search and rescue agency said: “We had a helicopter attend a report of someone in the water at Methil Docks at 8.30pm but this was deemed to be a false alarm and nothing was found.”