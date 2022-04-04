Plans for major development of former Madras College site lodged with Fife Council

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Plans for a major development on the former Madras College site in St Andrews have now been lodged with Fife Council.

Scotsman Developments Ltd propose 100 houses, flats, student accommodation and a convenience store on the Kilrymont Road site.

A delicatessen and restaurant, as well as leisure facilities, are also planned.

Thirty of the new homes will be affordable, according to the Glasgow-based company.

It announced its intention to develop the 15-acre site last July.

And the planning application lodged this week follows an extensive public consultation.

Fife Council listed the Kilrymont site for sale in 2019 as building work began on the replacement school.

And the new, £55 million, state-of-the-art Madras College opened in August.

Meanwhile, the school’s former South Street campus was obtained by St Andrews University.

Madras College planning application keeps all listed buildings

The detailed application includes plans for the B-listed former teaching building and the sports hall.

If given the go-ahead, it will be repurposed into 280 student apartments and 60 two-bedroom residential flats.

And it will house a 2,000 sq ft convenience store and a 4,000 sq ft deli and restaurant.

The southern end of the site will accommodate the new private residential apartments.

Scotsman Developments said its masterplan would secure the retention of all listed buildings, including the sports hall, in the long term.

And they said it would deliver much-needed new private and affordable homes as well as student accommodation.

David Scanlon of Scotsman Developments hailed the plans when they were announced last year.

He said: “This exciting and ambitious scheme will serve to regenerate the current redundant site, including retaining and re-using the existing listed school buildings, which I know will be greatly welcomed by the local community.”

The plans are available to view here.