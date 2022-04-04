Plans for major development of former Madras College site lodged with Fife Council

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home News Fife

Plans for major development of former Madras College site lodged with Fife Council

By Claire Warrender
April 4 2022, 11.49am Updated: April 4 2022, 12.32pm
Madras College planning application site
The Kilrymont campus at the former Madras College site.

Plans for a major development on the former Madras College site in St Andrews have now been lodged with Fife Council.

Scotsman Developments Ltd propose 100 houses, flats, student accommodation and a convenience store on the Kilrymont Road site.

A delicatessen and restaurant, as well as leisure facilities, are also planned.

The former Madras College site will be redeveloped under the planning application.

Thirty of the new homes will be affordable, according to the Glasgow-based company.

It announced its intention to develop the 15-acre site last July.

And the planning application lodged this week follows an extensive public consultation.

Fife Council listed the Kilrymont site for sale in 2019 as building work began on the replacement school.

And the new, £55 million, state-of-the-art Madras College opened in August.

Meanwhile, the school’s former South Street campus was obtained by St Andrews University.

Madras College planning application keeps all listed buildings

The detailed application includes plans for the B-listed former teaching building and the sports hall.

If given the go-ahead, it will be repurposed into 280 student apartments and 60 two-bedroom residential flats.

And it will house a 2,000 sq ft convenience store and a 4,000 sq ft deli and restaurant.

The Madras College planning application keeps the old school building.

The southern end of the site will accommodate the new private residential apartments.

Scotsman Developments said its masterplan would secure the retention of all listed buildings, including the sports hall, in the long term.

And they said it would deliver much-needed new private and affordable homes as well as student accommodation.

David Scanlon of Scotsman Developments hailed the plans when they were announced last year.

He said: “This exciting and ambitious scheme will serve to regenerate the current redundant site, including retaining and re-using the existing listed school buildings, which I know will be greatly welcomed by the local community.”

The plans are available to view here.

