Concern for welfare of missing Kirkcaldy man, 32 By Emma Duncan April 4 2022, 1.42pm Updated: April 4 2022, 2.16pm Dale Glanville has been missing since Saturday night [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Police say concerns are growing for the welfare of a man reported missing from Kirkcaldy. Dale Glanville was last seen in the Templehall area of the town at around 11pm on Saturday. The 32-year-old, who lives in the town, has not been seen since. A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “There are growing concerns for Dale’s welfare. Description of missing man “He is described as white, 6ft tall, of slim build, with short dark hair and blue eyes. “Dale was wearing a black shell-style Adidas jacket with a white hooded top underneath.” Anyone with information is being asked to contact police on 101, quoting incident number 4132 of April 2. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from The Courier Man to appear in court after remains of ‘missing’ dog discovered in Dundee park Police say concerns are ‘growing’ over welfare of missing man and woman New footage released of teenager missing for ten days Missing man last seen in A&E at Dundee’s Ninewells Hospital