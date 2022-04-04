Concern for welfare of missing Kirkcaldy man, 32

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home News Fife

Concern for welfare of missing Kirkcaldy man, 32

By Emma Duncan
April 4 2022, 1.42pm Updated: April 4 2022, 2.16pm
Dale Glanville
Dale Glanville has been missing since Saturday night

Police say concerns are growing for the welfare of a man reported missing from Kirkcaldy.

Dale Glanville was last seen in the Templehall area of the town at around 11pm on Saturday.

The 32-year-old, who lives in the town, has not been seen since.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “There are growing concerns for Dale’s welfare.

Description of missing man

“He is described as white, 6ft tall, of slim build, with short dark hair and blue eyes.

“Dale was wearing a black shell-style Adidas jacket with a white hooded top underneath.”

Anyone with information is being asked to contact police on 101, quoting incident number 4132 of April 2.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier