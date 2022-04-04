Concern for welfare of missing Kirkcaldy man, 32

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Police say concerns are growing for the welfare of a man reported missing from Kirkcaldy.

Dale Glanville was last seen in the Templehall area of the town at around 11pm on Saturday.

The 32-year-old, who lives in the town, has not been seen since.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “There are growing concerns for Dale’s welfare.

Description of missing man

“He is described as white, 6ft tall, of slim build, with short dark hair and blue eyes.

“Dale was wearing a black shell-style Adidas jacket with a white hooded top underneath.”

Anyone with information is being asked to contact police on 101, quoting incident number 4132 of April 2.