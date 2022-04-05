Fife Council SNP co-leader bitten by dog while campaigning for re-election

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Fife Council SNP co-leader bitten by dog while campaigning for re-election

By Claire Warrender
April 5 2022, 11.36am Updated: April 5 2022, 12.21pm
Fife Council co-leader David Alexander has been bitten by a dog while on the campaign trail.

The 67-year-old SNP leader was thwarted by a Rottweiler-type dog as he tried to deliver a leaflet to a house in Largo on Monday.

He had just opened the garden gate when the animal went for him.

And as he slowly backed off, it pounced and bit him on the leg.

Mr Alexander is standing for re-election to Fife Council’s Leven, Kennoway and Largo ward on May 5.

He lives in Kennoway and has represented the town since he was first elected onto Kirkcaldy District Council.

He described the incident as a scary moment and said it was the first time it had happened to him in his 36 years as a councillor.

‘It’s a bit nippy’

The SNP member said he gave the dog “a full verbal blasting” as it lunged at him.

“That seemed to work up to a point,” he said.

“After its initial shock it seemed to want to come back but an owner came out and it backed off.

“The most annoying thing is there wasn’t a beware of the dog sign.

“If there was, I wouldn’t have gone in.

It’s a bit nippy but it’s going to heal.”

“While I was going to get away from this brute one way or another, even after being bitten, others might not.”

Mr Alexander reported the incident to the Fife Council’s dog wardens.

And he sought treatment for the bite.

“I went to the pharmacy and got it cleaned,” he said.

“It’s a bit nippy but it’s going to heal.”

However, he is undeterred in his campaign and is back out delivering more leaflets on Tuesday.

Thwarted by a Scottish terrier

It’s not the first time a Fife councillor has been bitten by a dog while campaigning.

In 2013, Peter Grant, who was the council’s opposition leader at the time, was bitten on the finger as he leafleted on behalf of the Yes campaign before the independence referendum.

He joked then that he was shocked to hear it was a Scottish terrier that had inflicted the damage.

“If it had been a Yorkshire terrier I would have said ‘well, what do you expect?'” he said.

