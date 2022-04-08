More than 200 new homes planned for Fife village

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
More than 200 new homes planned for Fife village

By Matteo Bell
April 8 2022, 8.20am Updated: April 8 2022, 9.11am
How the new development could look.
How the new development could look.

More than 200 new homes are planned as part of an expansion of a Fife village.

Developer Quale Homes has submitted proposals for 212 properties in Kinglassie.

The development of three and four-bedroom homes, along with some two-bedroom cottage flats, would be built on land south of Hill View.

Just under 50 of the properties would be classed as affordable homes, while there are also plans for a children’s playpark.

A design statement submitted by Quale Homes says the new homes will have views over the surrounding countryside.

A proposed map of the site.

It added: “The street frontage to most of the site boundaries will help create a gateway into Kinglassie and make the development an integral addition to the village.

“This detailed planning submission seeks to achieve a positive outcome from the planning authority with a view to the development providing much-needed housing with the local area.”

But the documents also highlight a potential split in opinion among locals, with 56% of people who responded to an online consultation either supportive or unsure of the development, and 44% unsupportive.

The proposals will be considered by Fife Council in the coming months.

