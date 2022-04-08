More than 200 new homes planned for Fife village

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

More than 200 new homes are planned as part of an expansion of a Fife village.

Developer Quale Homes has submitted proposals for 212 properties in Kinglassie.

The development of three and four-bedroom homes, along with some two-bedroom cottage flats, would be built on land south of Hill View.

Just under 50 of the properties would be classed as affordable homes, while there are also plans for a children’s playpark.

A design statement submitted by Quale Homes says the new homes will have views over the surrounding countryside.

It added: “The street frontage to most of the site boundaries will help create a gateway into Kinglassie and make the development an integral addition to the village.

“This detailed planning submission seeks to achieve a positive outcome from the planning authority with a view to the development providing much-needed housing with the local area.”

But the documents also highlight a potential split in opinion among locals, with 56% of people who responded to an online consultation either supportive or unsure of the development, and 44% unsupportive.

The proposals will be considered by Fife Council in the coming months.