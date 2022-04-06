Mum and three kids taken to hospital after Dunfermline house fire

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
News Fife

Mum and three kids taken to hospital after Dunfermline house fire

By Neil Henderson
April 6 2022, 7.18am Updated: April 6 2022, 9.26am
The house on Frederick Crescent has been badly damaged.
The house on Frederick Crescent has been badly damaged.

A mum and three children have been taken to hospital after a house fire in Dunfermline.

Firefighters were called to the property on Frederick Crescent just after 3am on Wednesday.

Four crews were dispatched from Dunfermline and Lochgelly stations, and they battled for three hours to bring the blaze under control.

Emergency services at the scene on Wednesday.

The family were taken to Victoria Hospital in Kirkcaldy.

The homeowner’s brother, who asked not to be identified, told The Courier he was made aware of the blaze at 3.50am.

He said: “The house is gutted but the important thing is everyone got out alive.

Children saved through upstairs window

“The three children were passed to firefighters through an upstairs window before my sister also escaped.

“They were taken to Victoria Hospital but they are OK.

“Thankfully a fourth child was staying elsewhere and not in the house at the time.”

Images from the scene show the house has been left badly damaged by the flames and smoke.

Part of the street has also been cordoned off by police.

A spokesperson for the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said: “We received an alert to a fire at a property on Frederick Crescent in Dunfermline at 3.23am.

“Four appliances were despatched from Dunfermline and Lochgelly stations to tackle the fire at a private dwelling.

Part of the street has been cordoned off.

“The stop sign to confirm the fire had been extinguished was received at 6.25am.

“Two crews remain at the scene as damping down continues.

“Four casualties have been taken to hospital.”

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “We were called around 3.30am on Wednesday, 6 April, to a report of a fire at a property in Frederick Crescent, Dunfermline.

“Enquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances.”

 

