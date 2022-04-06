Mum and three kids taken to hospital after Dunfermline house fire

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A mum and three children have been taken to hospital after a house fire in Dunfermline.

Firefighters were called to the property on Frederick Crescent just after 3am on Wednesday.

Four crews were dispatched from Dunfermline and Lochgelly stations, and they battled for three hours to bring the blaze under control.

The family were taken to Victoria Hospital in Kirkcaldy.

The homeowner’s brother, who asked not to be identified, told The Courier he was made aware of the blaze at 3.50am.

He said: “The house is gutted but the important thing is everyone got out alive.

Children saved through upstairs window

“The three children were passed to firefighters through an upstairs window before my sister also escaped.

“They were taken to Victoria Hospital but they are OK.

“Thankfully a fourth child was staying elsewhere and not in the house at the time.”

Images from the scene show the house has been left badly damaged by the flames and smoke.

Part of the street has also been cordoned off by police.

A spokesperson for the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said: “We received an alert to a fire at a property on Frederick Crescent in Dunfermline at 3.23am.

“Four appliances were despatched from Dunfermline and Lochgelly stations to tackle the fire at a private dwelling.

“The stop sign to confirm the fire had been extinguished was received at 6.25am.

“Two crews remain at the scene as damping down continues.

“Four casualties have been taken to hospital.”

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “We were called around 3.30am on Wednesday, 6 April, to a report of a fire at a property in Frederick Crescent, Dunfermline.

“Enquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances.”