Police hunt two men over Dunfermline car theft

By Alasdair Clark
April 11 2022, 4.11pm Updated: April 11 2022, 4.47pm
Dunfermline car theft
Police say the car was stolen on April 9

Police are looking to trace two men in connection with the theft of a car from a Dunfermline garage over the weekend.

The duo are said to have broken into a garage compound on Halbeath Road between 11.27pm and 11.35pm on April 9.

Police say they then stole a white Ford Fiesta ST model before driving east along Halbeath Road towards the M9 motorway.

Officers investigating the theft say the car has a red interior and “distinctive” stone-grey five-spoke alloy wheels.

The vehicle registration is SM17 DAU.

Public appeal

Inquiries are ongoing, including the review of CCTV footage by officers, but Police Scotland is asking the public to come forward with any information that could help.

Detective Sergeant Conrad Musgrave said: “I am appealing to anyone who may have been in the area around the time of the incident to contact us.

“Perhaps you noticed someone acting suspicious? In particular, I would ask any motorists with dash cams to check their footage, you may be unaware that the images you have captured could assist our inquiries.

Car parts warning after Dunfermline theft

“I would also ask people to be aware of anyone offering car parts for sale; remember, any small piece of information could be crucial to our investigation, so please pass it on.

“Anyone with information is asked to call Police Scotland via 101, quoting incident number 2554 of April 10 2022.

“Alternatively, please call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 where your information can be given anonymously.”

