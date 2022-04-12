Inspirational Fife swimmer Katie will cover 14km for 14th birthday in Swimathon fundraiser

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Fife schoolgirl Katie Pake, who lost a leg to cancer, will mark turning 14 by covering her age in kilometres as part of the world’s largest fundraising Swimathon.

Katie already competes in international Paralympian events.

She recently smashed her personal bests in the 100 metres freestyle and backstroke.

And now the Coaltown of Balgonie teenager will cover the 14k distance for Swimathon 2022 to raise money for Cancer Research UK and Marie Curie.

It will be part of the talented teenager’s demanding five-times-a-week training programme with Carnegie Swimming Club in Dunfermline.

She loves the sport and hopes to inspire others to take to the water for the event.

Katie, who turned 14 in February, said: “I am proud to support Swimathon 2022.

“Carnegie Swimming Club have been an amazing support to me through my training, helping me set goals and supporting me at swimming competitions.

“The club and my fellow swimmers don’t see me as anyone else but Katie.

“I want to inspire others to take to the water and challenge themselves.

“Cancer and having a prosthetic leg doesn’t define me but it makes me more determined to be my best in my chosen sport.

“Swimathon is a fantastic opportunity for people to do this, as well as raise money for such worthy causes.

“It will help fund research into cancers and could save someone’s life, like me.”

Knee pain led to cancer diagnosis

Katie was diagnosed with bone cancer in 2017 after suffering knee pains which had been stopping her from doing the sports she loved.

She started chemotherapy treatment which was due to be followed by surgery to remove the cancer, but save her leg.

But the cancer had spread and Katie faced further intensive chemotherapy which got rid of cancer from her spine and hips.

And following eight hours of surgery two days before her 10th birthday to remove the middle section of her right leg, surgeons reattached her foot and ankle to her thigh back to front to create a new knee joint.

It made it easier for Katie to wear a prosthetic limb.

In spring 2018 tests confirmed she was cancer free and Katie was soon walking unaided and swimming again.

Fitted with a prosthetic limb, which she takes off to swim, the plucky youngster was even adding to her tally of medals while recovering from cancer.

Determination to support other cancer patients

Since being diagnosed, the third-year Auchmuty High pupil has remained determined to help others going through cancer.

Her mum, Carol, 53, said: “As soon as she finished her treatment Katie was passionate about raising awareness.

“She has lost a lot of friends she met during treatment through cancer.

“And that makes her even more determined to help people understand and fundraise”.

Katie recently met her swimming heroes, olympian Hannah Miley and paralympian Toni Shaw.

Carol added: “Katie has been inspired by them but she doesn’t realise others are inspired by her.

“Doing Swimathon is not a burden for Katie. It’s an opportunity to try and help others and a chance to push herself.

“Katie wants to break even more personal best records.

“She just gets on with it. She makes improvements through sheer grit and determination.

“Swimming has been her saviour”.

Last November Katie was featured in a list of inspirational Scottish women under 30.

Swimathon offers something for everyone

Swimathon takes place from May 6 to 8 at pools across the UK.

The sponsored event offers a variety of distances – from 400m up to 30.9k – for all ages and abilities.

People can participate individually or as part of a team.

And swimmers who can’t make one of the organised sessions can sign up to MySwimathon, which takes place from April 29 to May 15.