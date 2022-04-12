Scuba diver who died in Fife incident named as ‘much loved’ family man Les Elder

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A diver who died in Fife over the weekend after getting into difficulty at Kinghorn Beach has been confirmed as “much loved family man” Les Elder.

The 45-year-old died during an organised scuba dive near Kinghorn beach on Sunday April 10.

A large emergency service presence was reported in the area in the morning, with a coastguard helicopter joining 999 crews in attendance.

Mr Elder, from the Saline area of Fife, was recovered from the water but died a short time later.

In a statement issued through police, his family have asked for privacy as they grieve the sudden loss.

It said: “Les was a much loved family man and will be missed by everyone who knew him.”

A report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.

A spokesperson for Kinghorn RNLI station, whose crew was one of the first to respond, said: “Our volunteer crew responded to a mayday distress call around 9.10am after a diver suffered a suspected medical event north of Kinghorn.

“The lifeboat had just launched for routine training and was on-scene within three minutes.

“Our crew provided casualty care whilst the diver was brought to Kinghorn beach.

“Treatment continued ashore prior to handover to the ambulance service.”