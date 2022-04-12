Scuba diver who died in Fife incident named as ‘much loved’ family man Les Elder

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Scuba diver who died in Fife incident named as ‘much loved’ family man Les Elder

By Alasdair Clark
April 12 2022, 11.49am Updated: April 12 2022, 12.51pm
45-year-old Les Elder was from the Saline area of Fife.
A diver who died in Fife over the weekend after getting into difficulty at Kinghorn Beach has been confirmed as “much loved family man” Les Elder.

The 45-year-old died during an organised scuba dive near Kinghorn beach on Sunday April 10.

A large emergency service presence was reported in the area in the morning, with a coastguard helicopter joining 999 crews in attendance.

Mr Elder, from the Saline area of Fife, was recovered from the water but died a short time later.

In a statement issued through police, his family have asked for privacy as they grieve the sudden loss.

Emergency crews on scene on Sunday.

It said: “Les was a much loved family man and will be missed by everyone who knew him.”

A report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.

A spokesperson for Kinghorn RNLI station, whose crew was one of the first to respond, said: “Our volunteer crew responded to a mayday distress call around 9.10am after a diver suffered a suspected medical event north of Kinghorn.

Kinghorn beach

“The lifeboat had just launched for routine training and was on-scene within three minutes.

“Our crew provided casualty care whilst the diver was brought to Kinghorn beach.

“Treatment continued ashore prior to handover to the ambulance service.”

