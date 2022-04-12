Scuba diver who died in Fife incident named as ‘much loved’ family man Les Elder

A diver who died in Fife over the weekend after getting into difficulty at Kinghorn Beach has been confirmed as “much loved family man” Les Elder.
The 45-year-old died during an organised scuba dive near Kinghorn beach on Sunday April 10.
A large emergency service presence was reported in the area in the morning, with a coastguard helicopter joining 999 crews in attendance.
Mr Elder, from the Saline area of Fife, was recovered from the water but died a short time later.
In a statement issued through police, his family have asked for privacy as they grieve the sudden loss.
It said: “Les was a much loved family man and will be missed by everyone who knew him.”
A report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.
A spokesperson for Kinghorn RNLI station, whose crew was one of the first to respond, said: “Our volunteer crew responded to a mayday distress call around 9.10am after a diver suffered a suspected medical event north of Kinghorn.
“The lifeboat had just launched for routine training and was on-scene within three minutes.
“Our crew provided casualty care whilst the diver was brought to Kinghorn beach.
“Treatment continued ashore prior to handover to the ambulance service.”
Diver dies after getting into difficulty near Kinghorn beach