Arrests after spate of cooking oil thefts in Angus and Fife

By Lauren Taylor
April 12 2022, 1.26pm Updated: April 12 2022, 2.17pm
Five people have been arrested after cooking oil thefts.
Five men have been arrested in connection with a spate of cooking oil thefts in Angus, Fife, and the north-east of Scotland.

The offences took place in Stonehaven, Laurencekirk, Montrose and Cupar, between March 10 and April 7.

Reports will be submitted for the procurator fiscal and the men, aged between 22 and 51, are expected to appear in court at a later date.

Rise in oil thefts

According to police, cooking oil thieves are striking everywhere across Scotland. They have warned that used cooking oil is being stolen to be sold on to be used as vehicle fuel.

Officers are now urging restaurants, hotels and takeaways to remain “vigilant”.

Chief inspector Jackie Knight said: “Thanks to the vigilance of our communities a number of people have now been arrested in the north-east in connection with the theft or attempted theft of used cooking oil.

Businesses urged to stay alert

“However, I would advise restaurants, hotels and fast food outlet owners to remain alert and report any suspicious activity to the police.

“People travel throughout the country committing these crimes and the approaches used can be sophisticated. If you have any doubts call the company that normally makes your used oil collections in order to verify identities.”

She has advised that rear gardens and yards are securely locked and that owners should consider installing CCTV cameras and security lighting in areas where used oil is stored.

