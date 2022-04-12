Shock as car stolen from Kirkcaldy address in dead of night

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A Ford Fiesta ST 200 car was stolen from outside a Kirkcaldy home in the early hours of Monday morning.

Owner Paul Simpson, 48, says he was shocked to discover the vehicle had been taken when he woke up.

The Katrine Crescent resident has reported the theft to the police but says he does not hold out much hope of its return.

Paul said: “I spoke to my neighbour and they thought I was at work since the car wasn’t there.

“That’s when I realised that my car was gone.”

Police investigate Kirkcaldy car theft

He added: “My other neighbour said her husband heard my car getting started sometime between 1.30am and 2am.

“I saw another one was nicked from Dunfermline just at the weekend.

“My car has got really low mileage so that’s annoying — I bought it as an investment.

“I’m kind of just writing it off but obviously hoping I’ll get it back.”

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Officers in Kirkcaldy received a report of a Ford ST 200 (SO66 GZS) being stolen from the Katrine Crescent area, which is believed to have taken place overnight between Sunday, 10 April, and Monday April 11.

“Enquiries into the theft remain ongoing.

“Anyone with information should call police on 101, quoting incident 0813 of April 11.

“Alternatively, you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”