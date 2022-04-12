Shock as car stolen from Kirkcaldy address in dead of night

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Shock as car stolen from Kirkcaldy address in dead of night

By Katy Scott
April 12 2022, 5.49pm Updated: April 12 2022, 6.29pm
The car is believed to have been stolen in the early hours of Monday morning.

A Ford Fiesta ST 200 car was stolen from outside a Kirkcaldy home in the early hours of Monday morning.

Owner Paul Simpson, 48, says he was shocked to discover the vehicle had been taken when he woke up.

The Katrine Crescent resident has reported the theft to the police but says he does not hold out much hope of its return.

Paul said: “I spoke to my neighbour and they thought I was at work since the car wasn’t there.

“That’s when I realised that my car was gone.”

Police investigate Kirkcaldy car theft

He added: “My other neighbour said her husband heard my car getting started sometime between 1.30am and 2am.

“I saw another one was nicked from Dunfermline just at the weekend.

“My car has got really low mileage so that’s annoying — I bought it as an investment.

“I’m kind of just writing it off but obviously hoping I’ll get it back.”

The car was stolen from a residential area in Kirkcaldy.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Officers in Kirkcaldy received a report of a Ford ST 200 (SO66 GZS) being stolen from the Katrine Crescent area, which is believed to have taken place overnight between Sunday, 10 April, and Monday April 11.

“Enquiries into the theft remain ongoing.

“Anyone with information should call police on 101, quoting incident 0813 of April 11.

“Alternatively, you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”

