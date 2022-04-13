VIDEO: Drone footage and best pictures as Links Market opens in Kirkcaldy

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home News Fife

VIDEO: Drone footage and best pictures as Links Market opens in Kirkcaldy

By Alasdair Clark
April 13 2022, 6.50pm Updated: April 13 2022, 6.51pm

Crowds are already flocking to Kirkcaldy as the Links Market returns after a two-year break due to coronavirus.

The market, Europe’s longest street fair, opened at 2pm on Wednesday with over 60 adult rides and hundreds of rides and stalls for children.

Local councillors have welcomed the return of the market after coronavirus forced its cancellation for two years, one of the longest periods Kirkcaldy has gone without the Links Market in its 700-year history.

Drone footage captured by The Courier showed the length of the market, which has a footprint of around half a mile and includes over 100 rides and attractions for adults and children.

Links Market 2022
Visitors were queuing up for rides even as the market opened
A huge crowd on Wednesday afternoon

Fresh from a trip to Poland where he delivered donations to support Ukrainian refugees, Fife Provost Jim Leishman visited the market on Kirkcaldy’s Esplanade for the official opening.

He was pictured enjoying the rides as the market opened, telling The Courier he was delighted to see the market make a comeback.

Provost Jim Leishman and Kirkcaldy MSP David Torrance enjoy the fun
There are plenty of rides for adults and children

“It’s just brilliant, we’ve got colour back on the prom and there are lots of people out already to enjoy it.

“The kids love it, and the adults too, and some of the attractions this year are amazing. I’d really recommend people get along,” he told The Courier.

Tens of thousands of people are expected to visit the market over its six-day run, including locals from across Fife and visitors from elsewhere in Scotland.

One of the high flyer rides
Links Market 2022
Locals enjoy the waltzers

Fife Council has reminded motorists that over 600 parking spaces are available within the vicinity of the Links Market.

All day parking is also available for £2 at the Thistle multi-storey car park, and free from 6pm onwards.

There are over 100 stalls and rides
Some of the rides require a head for heights

“Multi-storey car parks will stay open until 11pm while the market is here and parking is free from 6pm in the multi-storey, outdoor car parks and on street parking.

“So please respect our neighbours and park considerately and safely,” the council said online.

