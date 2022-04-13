VIDEO: Drone footage and best pictures as Links Market opens in Kirkcaldy

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Crowds are already flocking to Kirkcaldy as the Links Market returns after a two-year break due to coronavirus.

The market, Europe’s longest street fair, opened at 2pm on Wednesday with over 60 adult rides and hundreds of rides and stalls for children.

Local councillors have welcomed the return of the market after coronavirus forced its cancellation for two years, one of the longest periods Kirkcaldy has gone without the Links Market in its 700-year history.

Drone footage captured by The Courier showed the length of the market, which has a footprint of around half a mile and includes over 100 rides and attractions for adults and children.

Fresh from a trip to Poland where he delivered donations to support Ukrainian refugees, Fife Provost Jim Leishman visited the market on Kirkcaldy’s Esplanade for the official opening.

He was pictured enjoying the rides as the market opened, telling The Courier he was delighted to see the market make a comeback.

“It’s just brilliant, we’ve got colour back on the prom and there are lots of people out already to enjoy it.

“The kids love it, and the adults too, and some of the attractions this year are amazing. I’d really recommend people get along,” he told The Courier.

Tens of thousands of people are expected to visit the market over its six-day run, including locals from across Fife and visitors from elsewhere in Scotland.

Fife Council has reminded motorists that over 600 parking spaces are available within the vicinity of the Links Market.

All day parking is also available for £2 at the Thistle multi-storey car park, and free from 6pm onwards.

“Multi-storey car parks will stay open until 11pm while the market is here and parking is free from 6pm in the multi-storey, outdoor car parks and on street parking.

“So please respect our neighbours and park considerately and safely,” the council said online.