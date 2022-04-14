Easter weather forecast: Parts of Tayside and Fife to reach 15°C

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Temperatures could reach 15°C across Tayside and Fife for Easter weekend.

Forecasters predict milder weather over the next few days, after a cold and wet spell in recent weeks.

That will be good news for revellers enjoying events like Links Market in Kirkcaldy, which runs throughout the weekend.

The Met Office says Good Friday will be “dry with bright or sunny spells” across central Tayside and Fife – and it will feel warm in the direct sunshine.

Conditions could turn “quite dull” on Saturday with a few spots of rain, while there will be a few bright spells on Sunday, but it will be mainly cloudy.

It comes as experts predict Easter Weekend will bring the hottest temperature of the year so far, with highs of up to 22°C in some parts of the UK.

Met Office meteorologist Annie Shuttleworth told the Press Association: “We’ll see temperatures quite widely above average across the UK.

“Warmer than average certainly, but nowhere near heatwave criteria.

“It will definitely be warmer than the week we’ve just had and last week.”