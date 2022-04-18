Teenage pals complete Fife Coastal Path trek in show of support for Ukraine

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A pair of Fife teenagers have trekked the kingdom’s coastal path in just three days in support of the plight of Ukrainian refugees.

Ash Johnston and Lucy Smith completed the 43-mile trek on Friday.

The 14-year-olds were exhausted and blistered by the challenge.

But overwhelmed by public support which has helped them raise more than £600.

Both are second year pupils at Dundee High School.

Shock at news report

Their inspiration came from a news report on the plight faced by Ukrainians fleeing the Russian invasion.

“Since I heard about the war breaking out I have been checking the news every day,” said Ash.

“But then I saw an article that was truly shocking about refugees walking for 43 miles on a 20-hour journey to Poland to flee.

“I couldn’t imagine children and adults having to leave their lives behind to travel such a distance through no fault of their own.

“I decided I had to help.

“So me and my friend Lucy decided to walk the 43 miles of the coastal path in three days.

“I came up with the idea about a month ago but this is the end of the school holidays so it seemed like a good time to do it.

“It’s been pretty tiring, but good.”

Ash’s dad, David, joined them on the last day and said he and wife, Lucie were incredibly proud of their effort.

“They have been wearing matching t-shirts with a Ukraine love heart on them and have had a couple of donations along the way when people found out what they were doing,” David said.

Ash and Lucy have gone well past the £430 target they set for the Miles4Ukraine fundraiser.

The money is going to the Disasters Emergency Committee.

They plan to keep the Justgiving page open and you can donate to it here.