Teenage pals complete Fife Coastal Path trek in show of support for Ukraine

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home News Fife

Teenage pals complete Fife Coastal Path trek in show of support for Ukraine

By Graham Brown
April 18 2022, 5.55am
Lucy, left, and Ash complete their 43-mile trek in Leuchars.
Lucy, left, and Ash complete their 43-mile trek in Leuchars.

A pair of Fife teenagers have trekked the kingdom’s coastal path in just three days in support of the plight of Ukrainian refugees.

Ash Johnston and Lucy Smith completed the 43-mile trek on Friday.

The 14-year-olds were exhausted and blistered by the challenge.

Ukraine fundraising
Ash, left, and Lucy tacked the Fife Coastal Path to end their school holidays.

But overwhelmed by public support which has helped them raise more than £600.

Both are second year pupils at Dundee High School.

Shock at news report

Their inspiration came from a news report on the plight faced by Ukrainians fleeing the Russian invasion.

“Since I heard about the war breaking out I have been checking the news every day,” said Ash.

“But then I saw an article that was truly shocking about refugees walking for 43 miles on a 20-hour journey to Poland to flee.

“I couldn’t imagine children and adults having to leave their lives behind to travel such a distance through no fault of their own.

Ukraine
Ash Johnston was struck by the plight of people fleeing Ukraine. Photo: Daniel Cole/AP/Shutterstock

“I decided I had to help.

“So me and my friend Lucy decided to walk the 43 miles of the coastal path in three days.

“I came up with the idea about a month ago but this is the end of the school holidays so it seemed like a good time to do it.

“It’s been pretty tiring, but good.”

Lucy and Ash on a stretch of the Fife Coastal Path.
Lucy and Ash on a stretch of the Fife Coastal Path.

Ash’s dad, David, joined them on the last day and said he and wife, Lucie were incredibly proud of their effort.

“They have been wearing matching t-shirts with a Ukraine love heart on them and have had a couple of donations along the way when people found out what they were doing,” David said.

Ukraine fundraising
Lucy and Ash during the fundraising walk.

Ash and Lucy have gone well past the £430 target they set for the Miles4Ukraine fundraiser.

The money is going to the Disasters Emergency Committee.

They plan to keep the Justgiving page open and you can donate to it here.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]