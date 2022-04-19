St Andrews golf courses to be combined to create ‘world-class’ new championship attraction

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
St Andrews golf courses to be combined to create ‘world-class’ new championship attraction

By Neil Henderson
April 19 2022, 4.18pm Updated: April 19 2022, 5.17pm
The owners of St Andrews Bay Fairmont resort want to create a new world renowned golf course at the site.
A bid has been launched to create a new golf course in St Andrews, in line to be one of the best in the world.

Owners of the luxury Fairmont Hotel resort want to create a new championship-grade course from the existing 18-hole Torrance and Kittocks courses.

Once completed, it is hoped the new site will continue to attract European Tour events and become one of the top 100 golf courses in the world.

Plans include creating one new 18-hole championship grade course to replace the resort’s two existing courses.

St Andrews Bay Development, which bought the site in 2019, has applied to Fife Council for permission to extend the course, as well as for the construction work required to develop the site at St Andrews Bay, Kingask.

New world-class golf course

A planning statement accompanying the application said: “The vision for the resort is to create a world-class golf course which would become one of top 100 courses in the world.

“The creation of the championship course would be the first phase of the overall upgrade of all golfing facilities on the resort.

“At present the two existing golf courses are outstanding tests of golf and the resort as a whole is a well-established asset to the St Andrews and Fife-wide economy and tourism sector.

“As golf course design, technology and maintenance of golf courses have evolved there is an opportunity at St Andrews Bay to adjust and remodel the courses to establish the location as one of the ‘must-play’ courses in Scotland and the world, with the aim being to draw golfers from around the world.”

European Tour

The vision is to take the best parts of the two existing courses, which wrap themselves around the Fairmont Hotel, to create a major new attraction.

With the resort already hosting European Tour events such as the Hero Open in July as well as being the venue for the forthcoming Open Championship Final Qualifying event to be played in June, the owners hope their plans will accelerate the resort’s standing within the golfing world.

The Fairmount St Andrews, a 211-room five-star luxury hotel and spa within the resort.

Owners have now enlisted the help of renowned golf course design experts, Mackenzie and Elbert, who already work with seven of the top 10 British Open venues.

A number of improvements have been earmarked in the planning application, including remodelling of fairways, repositioning of greens and better use of the landscape to ‘significantly enhance’ the playing experience.

Major boost to tourism

The £50m resort, situated just two miles outside St Andrews, was first opened in 2001.

It underwent a £17m refurbishment in 2009 and was later bought by Kennedy Wilson Real Estate in 2014.

The 211-room five-star hotel and spa has been managed since 2006 by Fairmont Hotels which operates luxury resorts around the world.

The application is expected to go before councillors for determination in the coming months.

