Families in Fife warned after outbreak of infectious disease linked to lamb petting

An outbreak of an infectious disease linked to lamb petting has been confirmed in Fife and the Lothians.

At least five cases of Cryptosporidium have been confirmed in the two areas and public health chiefs are investigating whether it was first contracted from a farm in Linlithgow.

Also known as Crypto, the disease is caused by a microscopic parasite that causes diarrhoea, abdominal pain, nausea, vomiting and more.

Despite being mainly common in animals, the infectious disease can also be infectious to humans.

Five cases linked so far

At least five cases have been detected in Fife and Lothian by officials so far and all are linked.

NHS Lothian say they are still investigating the source of the spread but links have been made to contact with lambs at Pardovan Feeds & Cafè in Linlithgow, West Lothian.

The farm posted a statement on its Facebook on Sunday about the outbreak.

The statement read: “To update everyone, we have been notified by Environmental Health and [a] consultant from NHS Lothian to inform us that someone has been infected by Cryptosporidiosis and they think it has came from our Lambs here at Pardovan.

“This isn’t proved but preventions have to be put in place to prevent this in future which we will be working on to do so as we hope to continue our events if everyone is still wanting to attend.

“Today (Sunday) we have been watched on how we work within the business and ask all customers who touch the lambs – and the dogs – to wash your hands with hot soapy water to prevent the risk of catching Cryptosporidiosis as this can live on surfaces such as doors etc.

“We ask everyone to be aware of this when eating any food or drinks. We were unaware of this — having done lambing for so many years — but now it is time to notify everyone.”

Treatment

Richard Othieno, consultant in Public Health & Health Policy for NHS Lothian said most people with cryptosporidium do not require medical treatment but some can have severe symptoms.

He said: “We’re aware of a small number of confirmed cases of cryptosporidium in Lothian and Fife.

“Cryptosporidium is an infectious illness which can cause diarrhoea, abdominal pain, nausea and vomiting, among other symptoms.

“NHS Lothian, along with partner agencies, is investigating the source.

“People with cryptosporidium do not usually require medical treatment. However, those who have severe symptoms are advised to contact their GP or NHS 24 on 111.”

NHS Fife could not confirm the exact number of Fife locals infected due to confidentiality issues.