Section of M90 in Fife to close for roadworks

By Emma Duncan
April 28 2022, 2.55pm
The roadworks will affect a stretch of the M90 near Kelty. Image: Google.
A section of the M90 in Fife is set to close for roadworks next month.

The work affects the southbound carriageway between junction five, just south of Loch Leven, and junction four at Kelty.

The work will run from 7.30pm on Tuesday May 10 until 6.30am on Wednesday May 11 and is scheduled to run for one night.

A diversion will be put in place.

It comes as roadworks are currently taking place on the M90 near Perth until Saturday (April 30).

‘Smoother and safer journeys’

Ian Stewart from Bear Scotland, said: “These works will improve and strengthen this section of the M90 near Kelty, as well as create a smoother and safer journey for motorists.

“The traffic management programmed is essential for ensuring the safety of our roadworkers as well as motorists, however we’ve planned for the works to take place overnight to minimise disruption.

“We thank motorists for their patience in advance while our teams carry out these improvements on the M90.

“We encourage road users to plan their journeys in advance by checking the Traffic Scotland website for up-to-date traffic information and allow some extra time to reach their destination.”

