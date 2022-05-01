A day in the life of a Fife traffic cop — busting myths and a cereal offender

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol.
A day in the life of a Fife traffic cop — busting myths and a cereal offender

By Alasdair Clark
May 1 2022, 8.00am
Fife traffic cops
Some of the officers from Fife roads policing unit.

Sitting opposite Inspector Darren Cook’s desk is a whiteboard listing every road death in Fife during the last year.

It contains seven names, serving as a reminder for Inspector Cook, who leads the dedicated team of road traffic policing officers in Fife, of his mission to improve road safety.

I’ve been invited to spend the day with the inspector and his team to get a close look at their efforts.

The traffic cops are rolling out a new initiative to Fife which uses a lorry to patrol the roads.

As I arrive at Glenrothes police station, everyone is talking about one of the most bizarre stops the team has ever made.

Before I arrived, officers stopped one female driver heading across the Queensferry Crossing while tucking into a bowl of cereal balanced on her lap.

Fife traffic cops Inspector Cook and Sergeant Morrison
Inspector Darren Cook and Sergeant Colin Morrison.

The hungry motorist would become one of many fined or reported as I got an insight into the work roads policing officers do to keep Fife’s roads safe.

In the lorry the force is deploying as part of ‘Operation Tramline’, I joined veteran traffic cop Sergeant Colin Morrison on the A92.

It isn’t long before motorists using their mobile are identified, including one who is using both hands to hold a device.

The officers quickly note down the vehicle registration before passing its location to their colleagues who are spread out in high-performance cars and motorbikes who will pull the vehicle over and issue a fine.

Driver education key for Fife traffic cops

Sergeant Morrison says the majority drivers accept the fine and immediately own up to their error, but they do have the option not to pay and challenge the decision in court.

As well as issuing fixed penalty notices, the officers work to educate people during traffic stops.

It’s something Sergeant Morrison says they find easy to do after witnessing often tragic collisions which leave officers informing families their loved one won’t return home.

The lorry used by officers to identify potential driving offences.

“It’s easy to explain to people why we are giving them a ticket for not wearing a seatbelt or using a device when we go to so many fatal road accidents.

“We see the result of not wearing a seat belt when someone loses their life.”

Each officer in the unit carries a handheld device that allows them to issue fines, take statements and instantly check the police national computer.

Officers stopped one woman who was eating cereal at the wheel on the Queensferry Crossing

On the A92 near Cowdenbeath, Sergeant Morrison is using his device to check the registration plates of vehicles when he notices something odd.

His computer tells him only a male is insured to be behind the wheel, but a woman is driving.

A decision is made to pursue the vehicle and pull it over.

That’s when the officers discover that, as well as having no insurance, the driver is also listed as holding only a provisional licence.

Many of the drivers stopped were seen using their mobile behind the wheel.

The vehicle is seized and the owner given 14 days to collect it, leaving the occupants, who were returning from a shopping trip, to find another way home.

The woman will also be reported for driving without a licence.

Later in the day I head out with PC Stirling and his partner, PC Russell, who are patrolling to roads until 11pm and following up on intelligence about potential offences.

One of their tasks is responding to a potential sighting of a motorbike stolen from a home in Kirkcaldy the previous day.

A driver pulled over near Kirkcaldy whose car had no MOT.

After finding the motorbike PC Russell checks the registration plate but quickly realises it is not the one reported stolen.

Back out on the road and within minutes, the duo spot a van they think could be overloaded with scaffolding.

PC Stirling guesses it has a load of around five tonnes, well over the 3.5 tonne limit.

It’s just one of the ways the cost of living crisis is having unexpected effects, with some potentially opting to overload their vehicle to save on fuel from multiple trips.

The driver is pulled over and asked to follow us to a nearby weigh bridge where it comes in at 5.5 tonnes.

The van weighed in at 5.5 tonnes, well over its 3.5 tonne limit.

The offence will be reported to the court, which will most likely issue a fine.

Despite the number of fines I see the team hand out, back in his office Inspector Cook is keen to do some myth-busting.

“We don’t just go out and hammer people to get lots of money,” he aid.

“Our whole aim is reduce the number of people killed or seriously injured.

“Everything we do is targeted to reduce that figure, all of the people here are only interested in keeping people safe.”

Courier reporter Alasdair Clark out on patrol with police officers in Fife.

He revealed money from fines goes to the government, not the police.

“We don’t get any money or revenue from tickets,” he said.

“We try our best to stop people from doing these things with campaigns, but the reality is some people still go and do it.

“Officers also have discretion about how they deal with offences and look at every incident individually.”

‘It’s not a numbers game’

Sergeant Morrison adds: “It’s not a numbers game, it’s about going out an engaging with people.

“The focus is about how many times we interact, rather than the number of tickets.”

After a busy day, and over 10 motorists stopped for various offences, the team will be back on the road tomorrow to do it all over again.

