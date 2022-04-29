Elie Scarecrow Festival returns with 29 impressive creations – including Boris Johnston and the Queen

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

The Elie Scarecrow Festival is under way.

And the community is preparing for an influx of visitors keen to see the 29 creations dotted around the East Neuk village.

The annual festival took place in July last year when coronavirus restrictions finally lifted.

But it’s back to its traditional May bank holiday weekend for 2022.

Organiser Shona Jones said the scarecrows this year are particularly impressive.

“We’ve got a Ukrainian astronaut, a princess and a couple of massive ones the size of a two-storey house,” she said.

“We don’t have a particular theme so there are all sorts of weird and wonderful costumes.”

Elie Scarecrow Festival: Follow the trail

Shona has drawn up a map of the scarecrow trail, which is available to buy from the newsagent on Elie High Street and from Harbour House.

People can then follow the trail and vote for their favourite creation.

All money raised will be donated to local charities and organisations.

Elie was one of the first villages in Scotland to introduce an annual scarecrow festival.

A former Elie Fayre Day Group chairman saw a similar event while on holiday in France and suggested it on his return.

And this year’s will be the ninth trail by locals.

“People love going round the village looking for the scarecrows,” said Shona.

“Sometimes they’re sitting outside or attached to windows but they’re not always obvious.

“You have to look for them and that’s part of the fun.

“The beauty is you never know what people will produce.”

She added: “The Elie Scarecrow Festival had to be cancelled in 2020 because of Covid.

“There were still restrictions in place in May last year so we moved it to July and it was a bit bedlam.

“We’re glad to be back to our traditional May weekend.

“There’s a real buzz about the place.

“We’re the gateway to the East Neuk so people come to see the scarecrows then go on elsewhere.”

The Elie Scarecrow Festival runs until Monday.

More details are available on the Elie Fayre Day Facebook page.