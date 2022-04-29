Elie Scarecrow Festival returns with 29 impressive creations – including Boris Johnston and the Queen

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol.
Home News Fife

Elie Scarecrow Festival returns with 29 impressive creations – including Boris Johnston and the Queen

By Claire Warrender
April 29 2022, 5.00pm Updated: April 29 2022, 5.12pm
Boris Johnston enjoys tea with the Queen at Elie Scarecrow Festival. All pictures Kenny Smith/DCT Media.
The Elie Scarecrow Festival is under way.

And the community is preparing for an influx of visitors keen to see the 29 creations dotted around the East Neuk village.

The annual festival took place in July last year when coronavirus restrictions finally lifted.

Elie Primary School pupils Theo Paul, 9, Mya Main, 10, Willow Williams, 11, and Harris McIlroy11, add the finishing touches to their display.

But it’s back to its traditional May bank holiday weekend for 2022.

Organiser Shona Jones said the scarecrows this year are particularly impressive.

“We’ve got a Ukrainian astronaut, a princess and a couple of massive ones the size of a two-storey house,” she said.

“We don’t have a particular theme so there are all sorts of weird and wonderful costumes.”

Elie Scarecrow Festival: Follow the trail

Shona has drawn up a map of the scarecrow trail, which is available to buy from the newsagent on Elie High Street and from Harbour House.

People can then follow the trail and vote for their favourite creation.

All money raised will be donated to local charities and organisations.

Another of the Elie Primary School creations.

Elie was one of the first villages in Scotland to introduce an annual scarecrow festival.

A former Elie Fayre Day Group chairman saw a similar event while on holiday in France and suggested it on his return.

And this year’s will be the ninth trail by locals.

“People love going round the village looking for the scarecrows,” said Shona.

Shona Jones, right, with Princess Porelli.

“Sometimes they’re sitting outside or attached to windows but they’re not always obvious.

“You have to look for them and that’s part of the fun.

“The beauty is you never know what people will produce.”

Impressive creations on the High Street.

She added: “The Elie Scarecrow Festival had to be cancelled in 2020 because of Covid.

“There were still restrictions in place in May last year so we moved it to July and it was a bit bedlam.

“We’re glad to be back to our traditional May weekend.

Mr Chip joins Elie Scarecrow Festival.

“There’s a real buzz about the place.

“We’re the gateway to the East Neuk so people come to see the scarecrows then go on elsewhere.”

The Elie Scarecrow Festival runs until Monday.

More details are available on the Elie Fayre Day Facebook page.

