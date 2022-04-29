Motorcyclist seriously injured after crash with car on Fife village main road

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol.
Home News Fife

Motorcyclist seriously injured after crash with car on Fife village main road

By Amie Flett
April 29 2022, 7.02pm Updated: April 29 2022, 9.02pm
Police assisting in the recovery of the motorcyclist's bike following the collision on Main Street, Thornton.
A motorcyclist has been taken to hospital after being involved in a collision with a car on the main road through Thornton in Fife.

Officers were called to the scene on Main Street at around 6pm on Friday.

Emergency services attended and the road was closed for a short while.

Police reopened the road after the motorcycle was recovered.

Police confirmed the motorcyclist was taken to Ninewells Hospital to be treated for “serious injuries”.

Stagecoach East Scotland bus services through Thornton were diverted due to the incident.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 5.55pm on Friday, 29 April, 2022, police were called to a crash involving a car and motorbike on Main Street, Thornton.

“Emergency services attended and the motorcyclist was taken to Ninewells Hospital for treatment for serious injuries.

“The road has since re-opened.”

