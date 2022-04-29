Motorcyclist seriously injured after crash with car on Fife village main road

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A motorcyclist has been taken to hospital after being involved in a collision with a car on the main road through Thornton in Fife.

Officers were called to the scene on Main Street at around 6pm on Friday.

Emergency services attended and the road was closed for a short while.

Police confirmed the motorcyclist was taken to Ninewells Hospital to be treated for “serious injuries”.

Stagecoach East Scotland bus services through Thornton were diverted due to the incident.

Due to an ongoing police incident in thornton, unfortunately out 39 services will not be able to serve thornton until further notice apologies. — Stagecoach East Scotland (@StagecoachEScot) April 29, 2022

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 5.55pm on Friday, 29 April, 2022, police were called to a crash involving a car and motorbike on Main Street, Thornton.

“The road has since re-opened.”