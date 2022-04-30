Campervan destroyed after bursting into flames on A92 in Fife By Alasdair Clark April 30 2022, 2.05pm Updated: April 30 2022, 3.58pm The fire left the road between Dundee and Glenrothes closed for around half an hour [[intro]] [[title]] [[text]] [[button_text]] [[outro]] More from The Courier Fife farmer feared for livestock during fire Fire service tackle blaze at farm in Fife Blaze at Fife beauty spot sparks plea to handle disposable barbecues with care Doorbell camera captures dramatic moment car crashes into Kirkcaldy house leaving family ‘homeless’