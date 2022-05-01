Man reported after accident in Kirkcaldy

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A man has been reported to the procurator fiscal after crash in Kirkcaldy.

Officers attended the incident, which involved two vehicles, on Broom Road on Sunday morning.

An ambulance was also on scene but no serious injuries have been reported.

​A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 9.30am on Sunday police were called to Broom Road in Kirkcaldy, Fife following a report of a two vehicle crash.

“There were no serious injuries reported and one man will be reported to the Procurator Fiscal in connection with road traffic offences.”