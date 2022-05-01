Man reported after accident in Kirkcaldy By Emma Duncan May 1 2022, 12.43pm Updated: May 1 2022, 12.45pm Police were called to the crash in Kirkcaldy on Sunday morning. [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up A man has been reported to the procurator fiscal after crash in Kirkcaldy. Officers attended the incident, which involved two vehicles, on Broom Road on Sunday morning. An ambulance was also on scene but no serious injuries have been reported. A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 9.30am on Sunday police were called to Broom Road in Kirkcaldy, Fife following a report of a two vehicle crash. “There were no serious injuries reported and one man will be reported to the Procurator Fiscal in connection with road traffic offences.” Man’s sudden death at Bonfest in Kirriemuir not being treated as suspicious Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from The Courier A9 reopens near Dunkeld after two-vehicle crash ‘We are devastated’ say organisers after man’s sudden death at Kirriemuir’s Bonfest A day in the life of a Fife traffic cop — busting myths and a cereal offender Man reported after lorry hits railway bridge in Broughty Ferry