Ukraine Fit-Fest: St Andrews rallying round student raising funds for her besieged homeland

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A Ukrainian graduate from St Andrews University has praised the solidarity of locals as she raises funds for her besieged homeland.

Darya Tsymbalyuk studied for a PhD in modern languages and international relations at the Fife university.

And townspeople are getting behind her efforts to stage a Ukraine Fit-Fest, despite fears for her own family back home.

Darya still lives in St Andrews and is desperately worried about parents Victoria and Anatoly who are still in Ukraine.

Anatoly is a retired military man who re-joined the army when Putin’s troops invaded in March.

The Ukrainian defence was hindered initially by a lack of essentials, including basic uniforms.

And it fell to one of Darya’s friends to travel to Poland to post army boots to her father.

Meanwhile, her mother is in Kyiv which has endured several bouts of shelling.

Despite her family concerns, Darya is thinking about those who are less well off.

And she is trying to raise money for a Ukrainian children’s hospital and a centre for disabilities.

Ukraine Fit-Fest tickets

The fitness fanatic has joined forces with three of her friends at Saints Sports gym to organise Ukraine Fit-Fest on May 14.

It will involve Zumba, relaxation and stretching, with all proceeds going to the good causes.

Darya says everyone she has spoken to is fully behind the event at Saints Sports Pitches in St Andrews.

“The instructors at my gym have all been really kind,” she said.

“They all said let’s do this big fundraiser, let’s help.”

Local businesses are also on board and have donated raffle prizes and home baking to sell during the two-and-a-half-hour mini-festival on Saturday.

“I’ve been incredibly supported,” said Darya.

“There is a lot of solidarity in the town.”

Ukraine Fit-Fest begins at 11am on Saturday May 14 with registration and an introductory speech.

Zumba with instructor Ailsa Gow takes place from 11.15 until noon.

And this is followed by relax and stretch with Ross Whittaker from 12.15 until 12.50.

A bake sale and socialising then runs until the raffle draw at 1.20pm.

Participants are asked to wear yellow and blue if they can.

Tickets cost £7.50 for one class and £10 for two and are available at the door on the day.

People can also register here.