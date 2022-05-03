Hunt for man ‘wearing Scream mask’ who flashed at children in Kirkcaldy

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Fife

Hunt for man ‘wearing Scream mask’ who flashed at children in Kirkcaldy

By James Simpson
May 3 2022, 7.38am Updated: May 3 2022, 10.16am
The incident happened near Linton Lane on Friday.
The incident happened near Linton Lane on Friday.

Police are hunting a man who flashed at children in a Kirkcaldy park while reportedly wearing a Scream mask.

Officers received reports of the man having exposed himself to youngsters just off Linton Lane on Friday evening.

The park is home to a community centre and a large area of grass.

A post on social media suggests the man was wearing a mask from the Scream film at the time.

Officers are now ramping up patrols in the area as they look into what happened.

Locals left ‘shocked’ at Kirkcaldy flasher

Locals have expressed their concerns over the incident on the Facebook page Fife Jammer Locations, where details of the incident were shared.

The post said a group of children as young as eight had been “followed by a male in a Scream mask when coming home, who was flashing his bits to them and trying to get a hold of them”.

One local said: “Shocking, shame kids can’t go out to play safely.”

Another posted: “OMG that’s awful, hope the kids are OK. And he get caught sooner rather than later.”

One other wrote: “Hope he’s caught, kids should feel safe and be safe to play outside regardless of what area it is.”

Police working to identify man responsible

Police Scotland has not confirmed claims that the man wore a mask or tried to grab children, but a spokesperson said: “We received a report of a man having exposed himself near children at an area near Linton Lane in Kirkcaldy at around 8.15pm on Friday.

“Inquiries are ongoing identify the man and additional patrols have been carried out in the area.”

Paedo hunters nail Dundee dad who drove 400 miles with knife and Viagra to meet girl

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier