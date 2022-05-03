Hunt for man ‘wearing Scream mask’ who flashed at children in Kirkcaldy

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Police are hunting a man who flashed at children in a Kirkcaldy park while reportedly wearing a Scream mask.

Officers received reports of the man having exposed himself to youngsters just off Linton Lane on Friday evening.

The park is home to a community centre and a large area of grass.

A post on social media suggests the man was wearing a mask from the Scream film at the time.

Officers are now ramping up patrols in the area as they look into what happened.

Locals left ‘shocked’ at Kirkcaldy flasher

Locals have expressed their concerns over the incident on the Facebook page Fife Jammer Locations, where details of the incident were shared.

The post said a group of children as young as eight had been “followed by a male in a Scream mask when coming home, who was flashing his bits to them and trying to get a hold of them”.

One local said: “Shocking, shame kids can’t go out to play safely.”

Another posted: “OMG that’s awful, hope the kids are OK. And he get caught sooner rather than later.”

One other wrote: “Hope he’s caught, kids should feel safe and be safe to play outside regardless of what area it is.”

Police working to identify man responsible

Police Scotland has not confirmed claims that the man wore a mask or tried to grab children, but a spokesperson said: “We received a report of a man having exposed himself near children at an area near Linton Lane in Kirkcaldy at around 8.15pm on Friday.

“Inquiries are ongoing identify the man and additional patrols have been carried out in the area.”