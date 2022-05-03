Tayside and Fife Stagecoach passengers hit out as firm cancels dozens of buses

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Stagecoach passengers in Tayside and Fife have hit out after the firm cancelled dozens of services in recent days due to staff shortages.

More than 150 buses have failed to run since Saturday because of a lack of workers.

That includes more than 30 buses on Tuesday alone.

The cancellations – most of them in Fife, and many of which have only been confirmed on the day – have sparked a backlash from some passengers on social media.

Due to staffing issues the following services will not operate. X37 at 05:55 from Glenrothes

X37 at 06:25 from Glenrothes – Glen Bruar

X37 at 08:55 Glenrothes- Glen Bruar

X37 09:48 Glen Bruar to Glenrothes

31 12:45 Glenrothes to Stenton

Apologies for any inconvenience caused — Stagecoach East Scotland (@StagecoachEScot) May 3, 2022

Due to staff absence Service 30A due to leave Arbroath Bus Station for Montrose at 12:10 will not operate. Also the 30A due to leave Montrose High Street for Arbroath at 12:45 will not operate. Apologies for any inconvenience this may cause. — Stagecoach East Scotland (@StagecoachEScot) May 1, 2022

One commuter hit out at the service issues – saying it was “not acceptable” – adding: “Do you realise you’re putting folk’s jobs/livelihoods at risk now?

“People trying to get to their work, relying on you.”

Another customer wrote: “At 57 years of age I shouldn’t be forced to run over [half a] mile to catch my connection to Edinburgh to get me to work on time when the 39 from Newcastle to Glenrothes bus station doesn’t turn up.”

Others complained of “no shows” on Tuesday morning.

And another branded the ongoing cancellations “shocking”.

Due to driver shortages and sickness we are having to cancel or change times of buses running at short notice, We do have a recruitment drive on at the moment to employ more drivers. We are sorry for any inconvenience this may cause. — Stagecoach East Scotland (@StagecoachEScot) May 3, 2022

But despite a rise in cancellations, the firm claims 99% of its services continue to run.

A spokeswoman for Stagecoach East Scotland said: “Where services are impacted, we will let people know through our website and Twitter with as much notice as possible.

“Many of our current timetables are based on pre-Covid demand.

“As such we will be continually looking at how travel patterns change as we welcome customers back to the bus.

Efforts to hire new bus drivers

“This also includes the increased demand from under-22s, who now have access to free bus travel as part of the national concessionary travel scheme.

“We are hiring for trainee and qualified bus drivers.

“We recently held recruitment events in Fife and Perthshire, and have another event coming up at our Arbroath depot later this month.

It’s vital to take the time to ensure all new drivers reach the high level of professional standards we expect

“We also have a number of drivers progressing through our training school at present.

“It’s vital to take the time to ensure all new drivers reach the high level of professional standards we expect.

“That means those new drivers will not be out on the road for some weeks.

“For more details on our driver recruitment event in Arbroath, or to apply for one of our vacancies, please visit stagecoachbus.com.”

Earlier this month the company confirmed the cost of tickets would be rising.