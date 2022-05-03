19th Century villa and council offices in Dunfermline face demolition to make way for flats

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A 19th Century villa and council office in Dunfermline could be demolished to make way for flats.

The dilapidated former Fife Council offices and adjoining C-listed villa have been empty for a decade.

Now plans have been lodged to demolish the two buildings in Walmer Drive to make way for a five-storey block of 42 apartments.

The site is just yards from the town’s Kingsgate Shopping Centre and High Street.

Former council housing office

The proposal, put forward by Dunfermline-based Byzantian Developments, includes 11 one-bed and 31 two-bed apartments, as well as parking.

Despite being situated in the town’s conservation area the buildings have fallen into an advanced state of disrepair.

The properties have also been a magnet for anti-social behaviour and vandalism.

A fire several years ago also causing considerable damage to the stone villa.

In a supporting design statement agent Fraser Livingstone Architects admitted demolition of the C-listed villa is “regrettable”.

However it added a comprehensive redevelopment would “bring people, activity and life back to the heart of the community”.

Re-development for Dunfermline flats

The statement said: “The demolition of the existing buildings on the site is regrettable, with initial work having sought to reuse and restore what already exists on the site.”

It added: “However, the dilapidated and damaged state of the existing fabric has been caused by structural damage from a series of extensive additions and adaptations.

“Additional fire damage and subsequent water ingress means that the buildings are structurally unsound and beyond adaptive repair.”

The application will go before councillors in the coming months.