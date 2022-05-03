19th Century villa and council offices in Dunfermline face demolition to make way for flats

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
19th Century villa and council offices in Dunfermline face demolition to make way for flats

By Neil Henderson
May 3 2022, 2.36pm Updated: May 3 2022, 4.03pm
The former Fife Council housing office in Dunfermline.
The former Fife Council housing office in Dunfermline.

A 19th Century villa and council office in Dunfermline could be demolished to make way for flats.

The dilapidated former Fife Council offices and adjoining C-listed villa have been empty for a decade.

Now plans have been lodged to demolish the two buildings in Walmer Drive to make way for a five-storey block of 42 apartments.

The site is just yards from the town’s Kingsgate Shopping Centre and High Street.

Former council housing office

The proposal, put forward by Dunfermline-based Byzantian Developments, includes 11 one-bed and 31 two-bed apartments, as well as parking.

The former office and C-listed villa have lain empty for the past decade.
The former office and C-listed villa have lain empty for the past decade.

Despite being situated in the town’s conservation area the buildings have fallen into an advanced state of disrepair.

The properties have also been a magnet for anti-social behaviour and vandalism.

A fire several years ago also causing considerable damage to the stone villa.

The existing buildings would be demolished to make way for 42 apartments.

In a supporting design statement agent Fraser Livingstone Architects admitted demolition of the C-listed villa is “regrettable”.

However it added a comprehensive redevelopment would “bring people, activity and life back to the heart of the community”.

Re-development for Dunfermline flats

The statement said: “The demolition of the existing buildings on the site is regrettable, with initial work having sought to reuse and restore what already exists on the site.”

The former Fife Council housing office in Walmer Drive in the town centre.

It added: “However, the dilapidated and damaged state of the existing fabric has been caused by structural damage from a series of extensive additions and adaptations.

“Additional fire damage and subsequent water ingress means that the buildings are structurally unsound and beyond adaptive repair.”

The application will go before councillors in the coming months.

