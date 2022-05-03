Fife Breakout Festival to name main stage in honour of Kirkcaldy singer Paige Dougall

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Kirkcaldy Breakout Festival is to name its main stage in memory of teenage singer Paige Dougall, who died in January.

The 17-year-old songwriter lost her battle with cancer just weeks after she recorded a top 40 single with pop star Ella Henderson.

Paige was due to perform at the festival in October alongside some of Scotland’s biggest bands, including Callum Beattie, the Red Hot Chilli Pipers and Midge Ure.

But it was postponed due to a rise in Covid infections.

Paige died two years after she was diagnosed with Ewing sarcoma, a rare cancer that affects bones or tissue around the bones.

Her final wish was a charity in her name, dedicated to making music therapy available to help other young people with cancer.

And Paige’s Musical Butterflies will be launched by her mum Michelle at the Breakout Festival, which runs from May 27 to 29.

All profits from the long-awaited event will be split between the organisation and the NHS.

Festival organisers Ian Arnott and Stuart Prentice are delighted to keep Paige’s name alive.

They said: “Paige was one of the bravest and amazing human beings we have ever met.

“She was due to play the main stage back in October but we had to reschedule due to Covid.

“It is devastating that she cannot fulfil that dream.

“But working with her mum Michelle, we will keep her beautiful spirit alive with a massive celebration of her life.”

Breakout Festival line-up

The three-day Breakout Festival is the biggest music event in Fife this summer.

Taking place on the Esplanade, it has been designed with families in mind.

And the first night will be dedicated to uplifting dance music.

It will feature top acts including Banff-born singer Sandi Thom, best known for her 2006 track I Wish I Was A Punk Rocker.

She joins dance superstars Urban Cookie Collective, Shades of Rhythm, Adamski, Utah Saints, Cody Feechan and Trevor Reilly.

Meanwhile, the Saturday will include Callum Beattie, one of the country’s hottest singers.

Hid debut album People Like Us reached number one last year.

Festival-goers can also rock out to veteran Glasgow band Gun, punk act The Rezillos and former Ultravox frontman Midge Ure.

And the final night includes Big Country, The Skidz and Red Hot Chilli Pipers.

A host of local bands and singers will also perform across the weekend.

Tickets for the festival are available online.