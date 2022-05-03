Fife Breakout Festival to name main stage in honour of Kirkcaldy singer Paige Dougall

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Fife Breakout Festival to name main stage in honour of Kirkcaldy singer Paige Dougall

By Claire Warrender
May 3 2022, 3.16pm Updated: May 3 2022, 3.46pm
The Breakout Festival will name its stage in honour of Paige Dougall, right.
Paige Dougall with pop star Ella Henderson,

Kirkcaldy Breakout Festival is to name its main stage in memory of teenage singer Paige Dougall, who died in January.

The 17-year-old songwriter lost her battle with cancer just weeks after she recorded a top 40 single with pop star Ella Henderson.

Paige was due to perform at the festival in October alongside some of Scotland’s biggest bands, including Callum Beattie, the Red Hot Chilli Pipers and Midge Ure.

But it was postponed due to a rise in Covid infections.

Paige died two years after she was diagnosed with Ewing sarcoma, a rare cancer that affects bones or tissue around the bones.

Her final wish was a charity in her name, dedicated to making music therapy available to help other young people with cancer.

And Paige’s Musical Butterflies will be launched by her mum Michelle at the Breakout Festival, which runs from May 27 to 29.

All profits from the long-awaited event will be split between the organisation and the NHS.

Festival organisers Ian Arnott and Stuart Prentice are delighted to keep Paige’s name alive.

They said: “Paige was one of the bravest and amazing human beings we have ever met.

“She was due to play the main stage back in October but we had to reschedule due to Covid.

“It is devastating that she cannot fulfil that dream.

“But working with her mum Michelle, we will keep her beautiful spirit alive with a massive celebration of her life.”

Breakout Festival line-up

The three-day Breakout Festival is the biggest music event in Fife this summer.

Taking place on the Esplanade, it has been designed with families in mind.

And the first night will be dedicated to uplifting dance music.

It will feature top acts including Banff-born singer Sandi Thom, best known for her 2006 track I Wish I Was A Punk Rocker.

Organiser Stuart Prentice, front, with some of the local singers taking part.
Organiser Stuart Prentice, front, with some of the local singers taking part. Picture Steve Brown/DCT Media

She joins dance superstars Urban Cookie Collective, Shades of Rhythm, Adamski, Utah Saints, Cody Feechan and Trevor Reilly.

Meanwhile, the Saturday will include Callum Beattie, one of the country’s hottest singers.

Hid debut album People Like Us reached number one last year.

Festival-goers can also rock out to veteran Glasgow band Gun, punk act The Rezillos and former Ultravox frontman Midge Ure.

And the final night includes Big Country, The Skidz and Red Hot Chilli Pipers.

A host of local bands and singers will also perform across the weekend.

Tickets for the festival are available online.

