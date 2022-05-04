‘Extremely dangerous’ Fife bus service pulled from Blairhall to protect staff and passengers

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
‘Extremely dangerous’ Fife bus service pulled from Blairhall to protect staff and passengers

By Katy Scott
May 4 2022, 12.19pm Updated: May 4 2022, 5.17pm
fife bus blairhall
Bay Travel said a passenger was sitting just behind where the window was smashed.

A Fife bus company has pulled its service from Blairhall due to “extremely dangerous” vandalism and anti-social behaviour.

A growing trend of dangerous behaviour came to a head this week when something was thrown at a Bay Travel bus, smashing a window.

A passenger was sitting behind the window when it was smashed on Sunday night but was not seriously hurt.

The company has now pulled almost all of its services from the village until further notice.

Service 4B/C will now only operate as far as Comrie on the Monday to Saturday timetable.

The route will serve Blairhall on a Sunday, but the last service will leave Dunfermline Bus Station at 5.45pm.

For the rest of the evening, the bus will only go as far as Comrie.

Protecting passengers and staff

The Lochgelly-based company temporarily pulled the service from Blairhall for one night in February.

The situation escalated from there, with several more instances of anti-social behaviour and vandalism from youths in Blairhall and Oakley.

Each time they were forced to end the service early for the night to protect passengers and staff.

Bay Travel‘s managing director Iain Robertson said: “The incidents have been happening in Blairhall – vandalism and anti-social behaviour towards our vehicles and drivers.

“We have been working closely with Fife police and Fife Council to try to rectify the problems and serve the community safely but the behaviour has been getting gradually worse over the last few weeks.

fife blairhall bus
A passenger, who was sitting near the smashed window, avoided being seriously injured.

“Until we can find a solution we are now unfortunately having to withdraw the service from Blairhall to protect our passengers and staff.”

Sergeant Kate Blackwell, from Dalgety Bay Police Station, said: “We are aware of ongoing issues with antisocial behaviour and vandalisms which have disrupted the Blairhall community for a number of weeks now.

‘Completely unacceptable’

“This type of conduct is completely unacceptable and extensive work is ongoing to identify the people responsible, so that action can be taken.

“Our community officers have been conducting dedicated patrols in the area, which will continue in the coming days. We are also making extra effort to engage with youths in the community and their parents, to deter them from getting involved in these crimes.

“At this time, we also ask anyone with any information which could assist our enquiries, or possible CCTV footage, to please contact officers on 101.”

‘Incredibly disappointing’

Fife Council service manager for passenger transport, Tony McRae said: “It’s incredibly disappointing that anti-social behaviour on this route has forced the operator to temporarily suspend the service from Blairhall.

“We understand that customers will be frustrated but unfortunately incidents on this route have been getting worse over the last few weeks which has meant the operator had little choice but to take this decision.”

Mr McRae added the authority is are working with Police Scotland to resolve the situation affecting the council-funded service as soon as possible.

Stagecoach will still run buses in the area and notices have been put on display at the affected bus stops.

