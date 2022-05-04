Kirkcaldy group plans to build new church hall in Glenrothes

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A religious group from Kirkcaldy has revealed plans to build a church hall in Glenrothes.

Kirkcaldy Gospel Trust currently gathers for worship at its Hayfield Road base in the Lang Toun.

But a proposal lodged with Fife Council has revealed the trust’s plans to build a new place of worship seven miles away in Glenrothes.

The group is seeking permission to start development of a new gospel hall on a site adjacent to Cadham Road.

New church hall and car park

A vacant plot, which is situated within the Cadham Conservation Area, has been earmarked for the new premises.

The plans include car parking for up to 16 vehicles.

A supporting statement on behalf of Kirkcaldy-based developer Muirton Developments, said: “The project is an opportunity to turn an existing vacant site into a modest but carefully considered new hall.”

Kirkcaldy Gospel Trust first gathered as a congregation on Links Street in 1932 before relocating to what was originally Hebron Gospel Church in Hayfield Road 1964.

The latest application follows a similar request by Plymouth Brethren Christian Church to build a place of worship on the Cadham site.

That application was approved by the local authority in December 2021.

However, planning regulations do not limit the number applications that can be submitted regarding a particular site.

These latest set of proposals are expected to come before councillors for determination later this year.