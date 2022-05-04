Kirkcaldy group plans to build new church hall in Glenrothes

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Kirkcaldy group plans to build new church hall in Glenrothes

By Neil Henderson
May 4 2022, 3.20pm Updated: May 4 2022, 5.51pm
An artist's impression of the proposed new church hall.
An artist's impression of the proposed new church hall.

A religious group from Kirkcaldy has revealed plans to build a church hall in Glenrothes.

Kirkcaldy Gospel Trust currently gathers for worship at its Hayfield Road base in the Lang Toun.

But a proposal lodged with Fife Council has revealed the trust’s plans to build a new place of worship seven miles away in Glenrothes.

The group is seeking permission to start development of a new gospel hall on a site adjacent to Cadham Road.

New church hall and car park

A vacant plot, which is situated within the Cadham Conservation Area, has been earmarked for the new premises.

The plans include car parking for up to 16 vehicles.

A supporting statement on behalf of Kirkcaldy-based developer Muirton Developments, said: “The project is an opportunity to turn an existing vacant site into a modest but carefully considered new hall.”

The hall would see the group move to Glenrothes.

Kirkcaldy Gospel Trust first gathered as a congregation on Links Street in 1932 before relocating to what was originally Hebron Gospel Church in Hayfield Road 1964.

The latest application follows a similar request by Plymouth Brethren Christian Church to build a place of worship on the Cadham site.

That application was approved by the local authority in December 2021.

However, planning regulations do not limit the number applications that can be submitted regarding a particular site.

These latest set of proposals are expected to come before councillors for determination later this year.

